More microhousing in Asheville: Are 231 tiny apartments coming to South Slope?

ASHEVILLE - More microhousing has been proposed downtown on Aston Street, just a few blocks away from the city's first approved microhousing development on South Slope.

The same developer has submitted plans for two, seven-story residential buildings on a 0.64-acre parcel, with 231 tiny apartments slated for the property between Sawyer and Aston streets.

The project would also transform the existing one-story building at 46 Aston St. into a 4,213-square-foot retail space at the corner of the L-shaped property — bracketed at either side by the two microhousing buildings, with 72 units and 159 units, respectively.

Tree loss, looks like a 'fortress':Asheville Duke substation plans draw criticism

David Moritz of Aston Flats LLC submitted the plans to the city on July 21. A level II project will require review by the staff's Technical Review Committee, the city's Design Review Commission, and approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The project will not require Asheville City Council approval.

If approved, this would be the second microhousing development in Asheville, said the city's principal planner Will Palmquist. The first, approved Oct. 6 by the Planning and Zoning Commission, will bring 80 rental units, all between 180-250 square feet, to 217 Hilliard Ave.

The new proposal on Aston Street boasts a similar design — 72 units planned for the 34,477-square-foot building facing Sawyer Street and 159 units in the 61,248-square-foot building fronting Aston Street.

With shared laundry, kitchen, and lounge facilities, developer Moritz told the Citizen Times in June that this model brings desperately needed workforce housing to the area at a reasonable price.

Moritz said the units, which are outfitted with a double bed, can house two people.

Another list: Asheville in top 20 for the best place to live; local experts disagree

The developer could not immediately be reached for comment on the proposed unit size and affordability of the Aston Flats microhousing.

With a private bathroom and half-kitchen, including a sink and area for other small appliances, the microapartments planned for Hilliard Avenue and other similar projects by the developers are roughly the same size as a double dorm room at UNC Asheville.

The Hilliard Flat project, which will break ground this summer, was city-subsidized in exchange for 20% of its units, or 16, being deeded affordable at 80% area median income or below for 20 years.

The project drew some council concerns, and Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith said the Aston Street microhousing proposal raises similar questions.

Located a historically Black neighborhood, in the quickly gentrifying area of South Slope, Smith wondered if the proposal "followed the need of individuals in the census tract," namely deeply affordable housing, and units that can house families.

Arden:Affordable studio, 1 bedroom apartments coming to Arden with greenlight of 186 units

"Are we looking ahead to see if this type of build and the level of income it takes to stay in these micro-units if it’s actually exacerbating or accelerating gentrification?" Smith asked.

"Are they being mindful of the community they are located in and how to serve that community?"

It's an area flush with plans for new development — such as the 230 apartments proposed at 226 Hilliard Ave. and the 187-unit Avery approved by council in March.

With designs from architect Brian Cook, with McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture, conceptual renderings of the Aston and Sawyer microhousing development show two blocky, multicolored seven-story buildings.

Designs were presented for informal review to the Design Review Commission July 21.

The facades are a mix of three different materials — dark brick, light gray siding and orange metal cladding.

Large bike storage is planned for each building, said Cynthia Bassiely with the architecture firm, and more designs for the brick retail space will be available once the developer secures a tenant.

Palmquist said the timing of the project's Planning and Zoning Commission vote will depend on when it is formally reviewed by the Design Review Committee and Downtown Commission.

The earliest Planning and Zoning meeting it could be up for discussion is Sept. 7.

Palmquist said he has not reviewed the project in-depth but does not see any significant challenges that stand in the way of its approval.

Sarah Honosky is the city government reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. News Tips? Email shonosky@citizentimes.com or message on Twitter at @slhonosky.