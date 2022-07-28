Henderson history: City government became a game of musical chairs in summer of 1972

Ron Jenkins balanced Henderson city government on his shoulders the first half of 1972 and when he resigned to become editor of The Gleaner the ramifications rumbled through the rest of the year.

The Aug. 3 Gleaner reported his resignation from the Henderson City Commission, although he had earlier announced his intention on July 9. He used the interim to complete several projects he had sponsored.

“I have at this stage of my life a chance to fulfill a career ambition as editor of my hometown paper and I could not in good conscience attempt to serve this community both as a commissioner and newspaper editor,” he said. “To attempt to do so could, in my estimation, seriously impair the credibility and objectivity of the newspaper.”

He led the city commission ticket in both the 1969 and 1971 elections. Prior to taking the Gleaner job he had been sports editor of the Sunday Courier & Press in Evansville.

But let’s back up a bit to set the stage. Daniel Moriarty, who had first been elected in 1969, and Louis Bonnell, who was elected in 1971, both campaigned on having a professional manager who was trained and educated in city management. They wanted to fire Arthur “Newt” Beauchamp, the electrician turned codes administrator who was hired as city manager in 1968.

An effort was made to oust Beauchamp Jan. 5, 1972, when Moriarty and Bonnell felt sure they had the votes. Jenkins, however, surprised everyone by changing sides at the last moment.

“Until I was placed in the position of having a pivotal role, I had looked only at the minus side of the ledger,” Jenkins said in the Jan. 6 edition. “Once I knew that I could decide the fate of the city manager, I felt I owed it to him to look on the plus side.”

But Beauchamp’s reprieve didn’t last but six months. The Gleaner of June 30 reported Jenkins had sent a letter to the city manager saying he had once again changed his mind and was seeking Beauchamp’s dismissal. He said he respected Beauchamp’s contributions to the city, but “we need a fresh, new perspective in the city manager’s office.”

On July 5 – four days before Jenkins announced his intention to resign – Bonnell and Moriarty joined Jenkins and voted for Beauchamp’s dismissal. Mayor Bill Newman and Ralph Hays again opposed the move. Aug. 15 was to be Beauchamp’s last day.

With Jenkins gone, the rest of the commission was in a 2-2 deadlock. And it had a lot on its plate. It needed to find a replacement for both Beauchamp and Jenkins. But that wasn’t all. Russell Sights, the department coordinator (essentially the manager’s second in command), had been mentioned as Beauchamp’s replacement during the January dismissal attempt. As of July 21, however, Sights was resigning to take a newly created position with the Green River Area Development District.

And there were two other crucial vacancies: a public works superintendent and a codes administrator.

Finding a new commissioner was the foremost objective, because the 2-2 deadlock meant little of importance could be accomplished.

The Aug. 13 Gleaner reported the commission unanimously agreed that Reuben Boswell, director of the Henderson Housing Authority, would make a great commissioner, but that idea fell afoul of the federal Hatch Act.

Because of their inability to agree on someone else, state law granted the mayor power to appoint a new commissioner 15 days after an impasse had been certified by the city clerk.

Bonnell agreed that could swing the balance of power in favor of the Newman-Hays faction. But he added, “it might just as easily be politically damaging.”

Those words apparently were prophetic. In the Nov. 6, 1973, election Margaret Nichols, the first woman to seek the office of mayor of Henderson, came within 123 votes of unseating Newman. That was Newman's narrowest victory throughout his long career as mayor.

The Aug. 10, 1972, Gleaner reported six people – three of them women – had filed for the position. A primary election Sept. 23 weeded the field down to two: Albert H. Lukash, who had been appointed to the post Aug. 28, and Tony Wathen.

The primary election totals indicated it had been a two-man race from the beginning, according to The Gleaner of Sept. 24. Wathen got the most votes at 836, while Lukash got 776. Royce Likens came in a distant third with 242. The three women – Norma J. Logsdon, Bobbie Joan Simpkins and Imogene Romans -- came in last.

The Nov. 8 Gleaner reported Wathen had trounced Lukash 3,633 to 2,150. Wathen carried all but one of the city precincts.

And what about the city manager position during all this? That’s where the tale gets even more convoluted.

The Gleaner of Aug. 9 reported the mayor had proposed Beauchamp stay on after his scheduled last day of Aug. 15. Moriarty and Bonnell at first reluctantly agreed to that – and Beauchamp agreed to remain – but after the work session concluded Bonnell and Moriarty called The Gleaner office right before deadline and said they had changed their minds.

At the next commission meeting, according to the Aug. 13 issue, City Engineer Ron Musgrave was unanimously named acting city manager. But he didn’t stay long in that post.

The Sept. 7 Gleaner reported Bonnell planned to ask that a resolution naming Beauchamp city manager through the November election be placed on the agenda for the next meeting. His change of heart, he said, was prompted by the administrative vacancies in City Hall. The turmoil in City Hall also made it unlikely any city manager candidate would be willing to accept the post until the situation had calmed.

Newman, Hays and Lukash voted to reinstate Beauchamp, according to the Sept. 14 Gleaner – a mere month since he had been ousted from the job. Bonnell again had changed his mind by failing to support his own proposal.

Before the vote, Bonnell said the commission should look over the most desirable candidates they had narrowed the field down to. “Maybe we could all agree on one from the five applications we have picked out?”

“We need a city manager now if we’re going to get moving on a new city building,” Hays replied. “Newt has worked with the plans in the past and is familiar with the project.”

Once Wathen defeated Lukash for the city commission seat, however, Beauchamp’s position once again became precarious.

Wathen initially went along with Newman and Hays, but on Dec. 19, citing “inefficiency” and “political ties” as reasons he joined Bonnell and Moriarty in asking for Beauchamp’s dismissal.

Beauchamp was fired the following day. Once again it was a 3-2 vote.

100 YEARS AGO

Chief Ben McKinney cleaned house in the police station and gathered the components of 25 stills, according to the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer of Aug. 3, 1922.

“There were coils, kettles, funnels, bottles, jugs and all kinds of accessories usually found in raids. There was also a number of bottles and jugs – small, medium and large – of both white and red mule that was cleaned out and placed in a cell for safe-keeping until the officials order the chief to dispose of them according to law.”

75 YEARS AGO

Francele Armstrong’s column in The Gleaner of Aug. 3, 1947, sketched the political and radio genealogies of the Lackey family

Hecht and Rebecca Lackey had been in Henderson only six years – since putting WSON on the air in 1941. He was one of seven brothers operating radio stations in Paducah, Hopkinsville, Madisonville, Mayfield and Henderson.

One of the brothers was mayor in Hopkinsville, another was former mayor of Paducah, and Hecht would later become Henderson mayor. His youngest son, Henry Grider Lackey (named for a Revolutionary War ancestor), would also become Henderson mayor.

The column also pointed out that Hecht Lackey, whose white Buick could be seen downtown nearly every morning, was a prime mover in getting local non-profits to sign onto the idea of a Community Chest. That was the forerunner of what is now the United Way. He also chaired the first fundraising campaign, which had a goal of $38,000 but raised $47,000.

25 YEARS AGO

Money to fund a video arraignment system between the courthouse and the county jail appeared assured, according to The Gleaner of Aug. 1, 1997.

The system, which was available at that time in only about a dozen other Kentucky counties, allowed prisoners to make routine court appearances without ever leaving the premises of the jail.

“Such systems deter escape attempts and cut down on opportunities for contraband, such as cigarettes or drugs, to be smuggled to prisoners traveling to and from the courthouse.”

The state Administrative Office of the Courts expected to pay about $16,000 to install the needed equipment in the courthouse, while Henderson County expected to spend about $4,200 at the jail. The county also would have to pay about $400 monthly for special telephone lines.

