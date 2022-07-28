State of the Program: Lacey football has a different look for 2022 season

Exhausting practices, hard games and long seasons. Varsity football is a grueling sport that requires year-round training. So, you’d imagine that varsity football players only have energy to compete for this one sport, right?

Well, Lacey Township High School’s outside linebacker and tight end Matthew Coon proves otherwise.

As this past year’s NJSIAA 190-pound District 25 wrestling champion, Coon’s used his 11 years’ worth of wrestling to excel within football, and he plans to do the same in his upcoming senior season.

“I try not to think of it as my final season,” said Coon, who’s entering his third year as a starter.

Coon and the other Lacey football seniors are doing whatever it takes to make the most out of their last year.

“It’s all about dedication, showing up, having each other’s backs and focusing,” explained senior offensive tackle and defensive tackle Keith Sullivan. “It’s the stuff that happens now that’ll make us successful in the future.”

After graduating 19 seniors this past year, Lacey is going to look very different in the fall. But the team is confident that this summer’s training will get them where they need to be when they open the regular season against a formidable Donovan Catholic High School.

The Tradition

Lacey has won four NJSIAA sectional championships. It won South 3 in 1988 and '89, when the team was led by running back Keith Elias and in 2006 and 2010. It went unbeaten in 1989, 2006 and 2010. The 2010 team was ranked No. 1 in the final Asbury Park Press Top 10.

The Challenge

With 19 seniors now graduated, including starting quarterback Noah Brunatti, a lot of younger, less experienced players are getting a shot on varsity.

“I'm going to have confidence in them. We're going to get them ready,” said the program's longtime coach, Lou Vircillo.

Weight training and drills have been ongoing for Lacey, and returning seniors are doing whatever they can to help the newcomers adjust to the team.

“We definitely lost a lot of kids last year, but I think we’re going to reload nicely,” said Coon. “I don’t think it’s going to have as big of an impact as some people might think it will.”

Expectations

Lacey finished off this past season with a record of 5-4 and came in third in its division. Although they have a tough schedule ahead, the team has a way of pulling off games even when all odds are against them.

“We might have been predicted to lose every game and we won five…I know that most of the time we were underdogs. Well, we won,” Vircillo explained about last season.

Along with Vircillo, the players are staying confident that their hard work this summer will pay off in the fall.

“If we just take it every week at a time and do our best, we should be good,” said center and nose guard Brendan Suspie.

Team Capsule

School: Lacey Township

NJSIAA Group Classification: South 4.

Coach: Lou Vircillo, 47th overall, 42nd at Lacey, 304-146-1 overall, 270-130-1 at Lacey.

Assistant coaches: Warren Smith (quarterbacks/receivers); Mike Stuppiello (linebackers); Bob Nani (defensive line); Joe Tobin (assistant defensive backs); Shane Allen (junior varsity/freshman); Matt Keifer (assistant offensive line); Chris DiMicco (junior varsity/freshman); Sean MacAndrew (junior varsity/freshman; Jack Bush (films); Dan Cortese (scout); Mike Taddeo (scout)

Base Defense: 3-4.

Returning starters: Offense: 3. Defense: 5.

Last year: 5-4. Lacey started the season off with two wins in a row, and the first one marked Vircillo’s career win No. 300, becoming the second ever Shore Conference head coach to score 300 career wins. Later on in the season, Lacey held a streak of three wins and then lost the final two games of the season

Top returning players: Matthew Coon (Sr., OLB/TE); Brendan Suspie (Sr., C/NG); Kieth Sullivan (Sr., OT/DE); Zach Brewer (Sr., CB/WR); Dominic Perron (Sr., RB/CB); David Wilson (Sr., OLB/HB); Pat Luca (Sr., DE); Nick Stanziani (Jr., S).

Key newcomers: Nicholas Maertens (Jr., FS/QB); Daniel DiPaolo (Sr., CB/QB); Aidan Wallace (So., RB/LB); Trevor Santucci (Jr., WR/FS).

Schedule

Sep. 2: at Donovan Catholic

Sep. 10: at Long Branch

Sep. 16: vs Middletown North

Sep. 23: vs Central Regional, 7 p.m.

Sep. 30: vs Colts Neck, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: at Toms River North, Time TBA

Oct. 14: vs Brick Township, Time TBA

Oct. 21: at Southern Regional, Time TBA

Summer roster

No., Name, Position, Year, Height, Weight

1 Daniel DiPaolo CB, QB Sr. 5'7" 155

5 Matthew Coon DE, TE Sr. 6'3" 200

6 Ryan Bianco CB, WR Sr. 5'11"

7 Dominick Perrone FS, RB, KR Sr. 5'8" 140

9 Jimmy Farmer QB So. 6'0" 162

9 Nicholas Maertens FS, QB Jr. 6'0"

13 Carmelo Diaz WR Sr. 5'10" 155

15 Rocco Armato FS, WR Sr. 6'2"

17 Aaron Tobia CB, WR Jr. 5'10" 160

17 Tony Carpino TE So. 6'0" 170

19 Diego Wolf LB, WR, K Sr. 5'10" 170

21 Logan Brash DB, WR Jr.

22 Zach Brewer CB, WR Sr. 5'9" 170

24 Jayden Martins CB, RB Sr. 5'9" 145

26 Nicholas Locha CB, WR Sr. 5'7" 140

27 Nicholas Stanziani FS, RB Jr. 5'11" 170

28 Javir Askew-Mayweather DB, RB, KR Sr. 5'8" 160

29 David Raabe CB, WR Jr. 5'7"

31 Dan Watkins FS, WR Jr. 5'8" 160

34 Trevor Santucci FS, WR Jr. 6'1"

35 David Wilson LB, TE, LS Sr. 6'1" 195

36 Gavino Pezzulla WR Jr. 5'9"

39 Juan Arenas CB, RB Jr. 5'10" 165

40 Ari Ramirez LB, FB, K Jr. 5'8"

43 Joseph Giordano FS, WR Jr. 5'8"

45 Luciano Ferranti LB, FB Sr. 5'9"

50 Brendan Suspie DE, OG, LS Sr. 5'8"

53 Brenden Domalewski DE, OT Jr. 6'0" 225

61 Keith Sullivan DE, OG Sr. 6'0" 190

61 Matthew Maguire So. 5'8" 140

64 Brody Sager DE, OT Jr. 6'1"

72 David Vargas DE, OT Jr. 6'3" 233

73 John Mariconda NG, OT Jr. 5'9"

74 Jesse Laird DE, OG Jr. 5'9"

76 Patrick Luca DE, C Sr. 5'11"

80 Brian Caufield LB, TE Jr. 6'1"

81 Charles Smith Sr.

82 Joseph Meireles DE, WR Jr. 6'4"

83 David Golini SS, WR Jr. 6'1" 155

85 Santos Wolfe CB, WR Jr. 5'6" 125

88 Ayden Cottrell TE, MLB Jr. 5'10" 170

89 Shane Trangone SS, WR Jr. 5'11" 165

Samuel Lockwood Jr.

Anthony Alers 5'10" 138

Corey Smith So. 6'0"

Connor Simonson So. 147

Dan Dipaolo Sr. 5'8" 138

Matthew Maguire So.

Mike Seeley So.

Antonio Carpino So.

Joey Belo So. 5'10" 147

Nick Locha Sr.

Landon Raabe So. 5'10" 150

Aidan Wallace RB, LB So.

James Miserdino So.

Javir Askew-Mayweather RB Sr. 5'8" 170

Shaun Chornobroff contributed to this story.

Intern Kaitlin Balasaygun is a rising senior at Ramapo College and expects to earn degrees in journalism and photography in 2023. She is captain of the school's NCAA Division III swim team.