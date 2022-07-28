What did the Grateful Dead teach Brooklyn Bowl, Capitol Theatre owner Peter Shapiro?

If you’re in the know, you know about Peter Shapiro.

A music industry fixture for decades, the New York City native concert promoter is the man behind Brooklyn Bowl venues across the country, as well as the modern incarnation of the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York; the Lockn’ festival in Virginia; and the 2015 Fare Thee Well stadium concerts celebrating the 50 th anniversary of the Grateful Dead.

He’s also the publisher of Relix magazine, creator of livestream platform FANS, and the chairman of youth voter engagement and participation organization HeadCount.

So yeah, you may not know Shapiro’s name or face, but you know his work.

“It’s cool when you talk to certain music fans, and you know that they’re a deep music fan when they start talking about Pete Shaprio and they start talking about what he’s helping promote,” said Taylor Goldsmith, singer and guitarist of Dawes. “You talk to real big Goose fans or something and they’re like, ‘Yeah, at first I found them through the Lockn’ world and through Pete Shapiro.’ And I love what he represents to a whole school of bands’ bands, musicians’ musicians. It goes beyond the jam world, although that’s a big part of it. He just represents players.”

Shaprio’s impact on Dawes’ world was most recently felt when he connected the band with Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh – a musical bond that’s resulted in shows at Shapiro’s Capitol Theatre, Brooklyn Bowl Nashville and most recently in Asbury Park for a July 4 spectacular at the Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park.

After decades as a behind-the-scenes power player, Shapiro is giving fans a backstage pass with his new book, “The Music Never Stops: What Putting on 10,000 Shows Has Taught Me About Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Magic” (Hachette Books). Releasing Tuesday, Aug. 2, the book was written with Relix edior-in-chief Dean Budnick.

Rather than a soup-to-nuts traditional autobiography, Shapiro takes an approach to his story consistent with the live music that’s been his life’s work: He lives and writes in the moment, focusing each chapter on a different concert that helped shape his story.

“It’s not a memoir, it’s the story of 50 shows,” said Shapiro, 49. “Fortunately, I’ve been doing it every day since 1996, so I had a bunch of shows and I just decided it made sense to get it down while I still remembered it.”

Shapiro’s music industry journey had one of its earliest days in New Jersey, when he saw the Grateful Dead for the first time in June 1992 at the former Giants Stadium in East Rutherford. A March 1993 Dead show at Illinois’ Rosemont Horizon followed, which inspired him to make the Deadhead documentary “And Miles to Go.”

The rest, as they say, is history.

By 1996, he was 23 and the owner of the New York City live music hub Wetlands Preserve, which provided a sonic sanctuary of sorts for many following the 1995 death of Grateful Dead singer and guitarist Jerry Garcia.

“When Garcia passed away, ... I knew, I had a feeling, that that feeling of a Dead show wouldn’t go away,” Shapiro said. “It might splinter off to different bands, different scenes, and then Wetlands was in the middle of that. I thought there would be a whole jam next generation."

The Lower Manhattan club was a landmark for New Jersey-connected bands - Phish, Blues Traveler and Spin Doctors among them – and Garden State music fans alike.

“Wetlands made a home for music for a lot of people from New Jersey because it was right at the exit of the Holland Tunnel, the first place in New York City from Jersey,” Shapiro said. “And I’m proud of that. Wetlands for sure was like a half New York City club and half Jersey.”There’s been an unbroken chain of New Jersey influence throughout Shapiro’s career. He has Brooklyn Bowl venues in New York City, Philadelphia, Nashville, Las Vegas and formerly London. "Some of the spirit of the Bowl,” as he explains in his book, comes from the Asbury Lanes in Asbury Park.

Local entertainment influencers, including Sony Pictures Classics co-president Tom Bernard and heavy metal visionary Jonny Zazula , make cameos in his book as well.

Before Lesh played Asbury Park with Dawes this summer, Shapiro masterminded a collaborative show between the Dead legend and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band at the city’s Convention Hall in 2017 .

Shapiro’s Rock and Roll Playhouse enterprise, which presents family-friendly concerts with the music of the Dead, the Beatles, Bruce Springsteen and more, has been a regular presence in Asbury Park and Red Bank, with the endeavor having just announced the music of Bruce Springsteen and Bob Marley for kids at the Vogel at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank on Sept. 18 and Oct. 23, respectively.

As detailed in “The Music Never Stops,” Shapiro’s career has seen him cross paths with the likes of Bob Dylan, Questlove, Bono, Leonard Cohen and Robert Plant (he still hopes to make a Fare Thee Well-style Led Zeppelin reunion happen).

But so much of his success can be attributed to the days when he was a young Deadhead, where he “just learned to create an environment that had a vibe,” he said.

“I suppose the idea is to put in the work and let the magic come to you,” Shaprio writes in his book.

“The Music Never Stops” reveals Shapiro as someone who pays meticulous attention to detail. There’s a reason why the security personnel at Fare Thee Well in Chicago were wearing tie-dyed shirts.

”(I’m) always trying have my venues have a great vibe, a great scene,” Shapiro said. “It takes a lot of work – the security matters, the box office, the bathrooms, obviously the sound and light, most importantly. Is the band having a good time? (Does) the staff feel good? There’s a lot of moving parts to it. That’s why I thought I should get some of my experiences down because you’ve got to go through it to learn it.”

“The Music Never Stops: What Putting on 10,000 Shows Has Taught Me About Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Magic” by Peter Shaprio with Dean Budnick, releasing Aug. 2 via Hachette Books, $29. Shaprio will appear in conversation with Rolling Stone writer and editor David Fricke at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Rare Book Room of Strand Book Store, 828 Broadway, New York. Tickets, $5 to $29, are available via eventbrite.com . For more information and to order the book, visit hachettebooks.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: What did the Grateful Dead teach Brooklyn Bowl, Capitol Theatre owner Peter Shapiro?