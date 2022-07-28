ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Township, NJ

Inflation at the Shore: HOA residents struggling through fee hikes

By Michael L. Diamond, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 5 days ago

NEPTUNE − There probably was never a great time to replace the decks at the Knox Hill Townhome Condominium Complex, but when owners got word in early June of the cost − an extra $160 a month for 29 months starting Aug. 1 − they wondered how they would afford it.

Christina DeSoucey, a preschool teacher who has lived there for 11 years, considered doing away with swim lessons this summer for her year-old daughter, Sienna.

"We're trying to figure out where we can make it work," DeSoucey, 39, said. "That's literally the only thing we could think of. Which I don't want to do."

The simmering dispute at Knox Hill is a sign that rising housing costs are hitting Jersey Shore residents hard, leaving them with another expense to juggle alongside food and gasoline.

While the Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday continued to pump up interest rates to drive down inflation, experts say high housing costs are likely to linger. Knox Hill residents, for example, will pay the higher assessment for more than two years.

"We’re all affected (by inflation) and the community association is no different," said Michael Mendillo, president of FirstService Residential, an Eatontown company that manages 1,800 communities nationwide. Knox Hill isn't a client.

Mendillo said homeowners are seeing higher costs in daily operations like landscaping and utilities, and big renovation projects like roofing and new decks.

"It's something, unfortunately, you can't run from," he said.

Holly and Jonathan Denisewicz moved into the 190-unit community three years ago, settling into a two-bedroom, one-bath unit in a quiet complex that had a reasonable HOA fee of $250 a month.

With inflation rising, though, they received an email from their board in June about an emergency assessment to replace the decks. The fees would temporarily rise to $410 a month, or 64% more.

They said they didn't understand why the project couldn't wait until, say, the supply chain for material eased or prices came down.

They began eating at home more often, but there were few areas in which they could cut back to save money.

"I'm a home inspector so I'm around the whole state, and I spent like $600 a month on gas alone," Jonathan Denisewicz, 39, said. "Then all of a sudden, on top of that now, the HOA (fee) is up $160. It hurts me a lot."

More: Mortgage rates spike: Will that kill the runup in Jersey Shore home prices?

Steven Mlenak, lawyer for the Knox Hill Townhome Condominium Association, said engineering firms that inspected the community found the decks needed to be replaced because of structural deficiencies. Among them were decks that were in such bad shape they needed to be replaced immediately.

The association hired a contractor to do the replacement project in two phases, replacing the most at-risk decks first. And it approved an emergency assessment to replenish the association's depleted reserves, Mlenak said.

"The board is not insensitive to the financial realities in which we all now live," Mlenak, an attorney with Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis, said. "They too are volunteer homeowners that must pay the assessment as well. However, they understand that their fiduciary and legal duty is to maintain the safety of the buildings, which is what triggered the emergency assessment." The move adds to residents' climbing expenses. The Consumer Price Index rose at an annual rate of 9.1% in June, the highest jump in inflation since 1981.

While food and gasoline prices have reminded consumers of inflation each day, shelter accounts for one-third of the Consumer Price Index, Dennis Shea, executive director of the Terwilliger Center for Housing Policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, a think tank, said.

In June, shelter costs, essentially what an apartment or home could attract for rent, climbed 5.6%, the most since 1990. And tools, hardware and supplies needed for construction projects were up 10.2%.

There are signs residents trying to keep up are stretched thin. Nearly a quarter of renters nationwide spend more than 30% of their income on housing, more than what the federal government considers affordable, Shea said.

In response, the Federal Reserve Board Wednesday increased a key interest rate by .75 points in a move that's designed to make it more expensive to borrow money, slow down the economy and rein in price increases.

But experts say consumer prices still are under pressure from several sides: Russia's war in Ukraine, COVID-19, and what Shea said is a shortage of 5.5 million homes nationwide that that has been brewing for 20 years.

"We expect housing costs to put significant pressure on inflation going forward," Shea said.

It leaves the residents of Knox Hill out of options.

Not that they haven't tried. They put up fliers in the community to raise awareness. They emailed board members. And they pitched alternatives like finding other contractors who could do the project for less money, or just fixing the decks that were in the most dire shape, or waiting a few months in hopes that prices would come down.

"My whole thing is, it's bad timing," Christina DeSoucey said.

Michael L. Diamond is a business reporter who has been writing about the New Jersey economy and health care industry for more than 20 years. He can be reached at mdiamond@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Inflation at the Shore: HOA residents struggling through fee hikes

