ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

Shoe brand Floafers opens store at Bell Works, a few steps away from its corporate offices

By David P. Willis, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 5 days ago

HOLMDEL - Larry Paparo, president and chief executive officer of Floafers, the popular maker of floatable foam loafers, doesn't have far to walk between his corporate office and his new flagship retail store.

Both are at Bell Works, the historic former Bell Labs building that has been turned into an office and retail center.

Last summer, Paparo moved Floafers' corporate headquarters to Bell Works. On Wednesday, he, along with officials from Holmdel and Bell Works owner Inspired by Somerset Development, celebrated the opening of Floafers' concept retail store, located adjacent to Jersey Freeze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EN6yi_0gvqlvBE00

Founded via a Kickstarter campaign in 2017, Floafers makes foam loafers for men, women and children. The breathable casual shoes, made with an antimicrobial EVA foam, have mini pads for comfort and a rubber outsole. "You can wear it from daytime to night, from the boardroom to the beach," Paparo said. Across all its lines, Floafers come in 150 colors with patterns available too.

"A lot of people have been dressing down since they have been working from home," Paparo said. "We have been able to scale during this time when it has been difficult for others."

Floafers has made it mark selling online and in retailers' stores. "We are fresh and different," he said. "The consumer is really embracing it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V4vcY_0gvqlvBE00

Now Floafers has its own concept store, leasing 900 square feet at Bell Works. "The store has a modern look and feel to it," Paparo said.

The store helps tell the story of Floafers' brand, he said. Located near its offices, it also gives Paparo a chance to see how customers react to Floafers. The company can also test new products too, he said.

"I can listen directly to the consumer and see what they say," Paparo said.

Ralph Zucker, president of Inspired, said a Floafers store is right for Bell Works.

"They saw the activity, the life that was here," Zucker said. "They said, 'You know what. We would love to open a retail store here.'"

Floafers will bring people to Bell Works, Zucker said. "People will come here to shop at Floafers," he said, adding, "Their brand has such a following."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TYL8G_0gvqlvBE00

David P. Willis, an award-winning business writer, has covered business and consumer news at the Asbury Park Press for more than 20 years. He writes APP.com's What's Going There and Press on Your Side columns and can be reached at dwillis@gannettnj.com. Join his What's Going There page on Facebook for updates.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Shoe brand Floafers opens store at Bell Works, a few steps away from its corporate offices

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roi-nj.com

Kushner Cos. receives approval for 107-key WAVE SPA Hotel at Pier Village development in Long Branch

Pier Village, located at the Jersey Shore’s oceanfront beach town of Long Branch, will soon have another hotel added to its community. Last week, Kushner Cos. said it received approval for the WAVE SPA Hotel — a to-be-built, 107-key hotel that will include a full-service spa, indoor and outdoor infinity pools, bar/restaurant and a rooftop sun deck. This property maximizes views to the Atlantic Ocean and has direct access to the beach.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30

Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

Stop & Shop To Shutter Another NJ Store

Stop & Shop has announced the closure of its third New Jersey store this year. The Highland Park grocery store is slated to close sometime in 2023. A Stop & Shop spokesperson cited operating performance as the reason for not renewing the lease at 424 Raritan Ave. Stop & Shop...
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holmdel, NJ
Business
City
Holmdel, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Store#Bell Labs#Shoes#Kickstarter#Bell Works#Holmdel Larry Paparo#Somerset Development
News 12

Stop & Shop location in Highland Park to close in 2023

Stop & Shop in Highland Park is not renewing its lease in 2023. Stefanie Shuman said in a statement, "After a detailed review of the operating performance of our stores, we have made the difficult decision to not renew our lease at our store located at 424 Raritan Ave in Highland Park, NJ. All store associates will have the opportunity to transfer to other area Stop & Shop locations. Our Highland Park store will remain open into 2023; a closing date has not yet been determined."
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
New Jersey 101.5

Popular ice cream shop is opening a new delicious location

There’s been a lot of ice cream news lately, from pork roll ice cream to ice cream shops expansions and now there’s another expansion by a New Jersey favorite. Nicholas Creamery, which has locations in Atlantic Highlands, Tinton Falls, Fair Haven, and Long Branch, will soon open a new store in a former Sears Auto Center in Middletown, according to the Asbury Park Press.
NJ.com

Whole Foods opens another N.J. grocery store

Grocery retailer Whole Foods Market opened another store in New Jersey on Wednesday. The new 47,790-square-foot supermarket is located at 500 Chestnut Ridge Rd. in Woodcliff Lake. It is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Whole Foods offers a variety of organic and conventional groceries,...
WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ
94.5 PST

4 of the Best Pizza Spots on the Boardwalk in Seaside Heights, NJ

Seaside Park, too. PIZZA! It's one of our favorites and everyone agrees we have the BEST pizza here in Ocean County and our boardwalk pizza is the best. We are passionate about our pizza, depending on your town, you have the "best" that you get all the time. Pizza is our go-to when we have friends over or on a Friday night when no one has to cook, especially when we head to Seaside. We head to our favorite pizza spot on the boards.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
711K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy