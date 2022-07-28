ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's local summer sports schedule

By Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

Baseball

International League

WooSox at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Futures Collegiate League

Bravehearts at New Britain, 10:30 a.m.

American Legion

State championship

At Fino Field, Milford

Leominster vs. Franklin, 4 p.m. (if Leominster wins, winner-take-all game at 7 p.m.)

Central New England Association

Playoffs (if necessary)

Ronnies at Lunenburg, 5:45 p.m. (Marshall Park)

Auburn at Shrewsbury, 5:45 p.m. (Shrewsbury High)

Girls' basketball

Auburn Summer League

At Auburn High

Playoffs

Sutton vs. David Prouty, 5 p.m.

Uxbridge vs. Leicester, 5 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Worcester Tech, 6 p.m.

Tantasqua vs. Quaboag, 6 p.m.

Quabbin vs. Grafton, 7 p.m.

Valley Tech vs. Auburn, 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Thursday's local summer sports schedule

New Britain, New England, Shrewsbury, International League, American Legion State, Auburn Summer League, Worcester Tech, Valley Tech, Telegram Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

