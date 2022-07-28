A Cranston commission didn't allow enough public comment. Now a solar farm is in jeopardy

Cranston allowed, then banned, solar farms in rural residential areas

The solar farm would generate 8 megawatts of power

The Natick Avenue project has already received final approval

CRANSTON — A proposed solar farm off Natick Avenue in western Cranston has already received full approval from the city, but the 8-megawatt project's future is in flux after a judge sent it back to the City Plan Commission for a do-over.

The commission will hear public comment Tuesday night in the City Council chambers on the master plan for the 30-acre solar farm proposed by Southern Sky Renewable Energy RI. The master plan is the first of three phases of development approval required under state law.

The project had already gone through all three stages of approval by the city: master plan, followed by the preliminary plan, and then final approval by the Plan Commission on Jan. 14.

From the governor's office:McKee allows solar developers' tax break to become law despite opposition by cities, towns

The commission approved the master plan in 2019, on a 5-4 vote, narrowly avoiding a moratorium on new solar projects imposed by the city. The judge's decision came three years after a group of neighbors appealed the master plan. The neighbors have also appealed the preliminary and final plans.

Jan. 19, 2019:Tensions flare over solar projects in city as City Council considers moratorium after proposals draw complaints from neighbors

Feb. 6, 2019:Natick Avenue solar farm gets master plan approval

The Natick Avenue solar farm, and others like it in Cranston, were made possible after the City Council changed the zoning rules, mostly affecting the western part of the town, to allow solar panels by right in rural residential areas.

The City Council then enacted a moratorium in January 2019 and eliminated the by-right solar farms altogether, but the projects already proposed under the old zoning rules were grandfathered in, including the Natick Avenue project.

Solar panel placement:R.I. encourages solar panels as canopies on parking lots. Will that really steer solar farms away from open spaces?

Judge orders master plan vacated

In a May 27 decision, Superior Court Judge Netti Vogel wrote that the Plan Commission wrongly voted on the master plan because 100 pages of evidence, and changes to the location of 500 solar panels, were submitted after the commission stopped taking public comment.

'A landmark':Apartments and commercial on site of bowling alley in Cranston could be a model for dense development

The public had to be offered a chance to comment on the new evidence and a revised site plan before the commission voted on it, she wrote.

In her order, she vacated the master plan approval and sent the case back to the Plan Commission to reopen it for public comment.

Aug. 2 hearing could derail the project

During a motion hearing on Wednesday, Vogel said she was not aware that the project had moved forward to the final approval stage, although a second appeal of the project has been assigned to her.

The motion hearing was for Vogel to clarify what happens next, and to rule whether further approvals, and public comment, on the project would make a new vote moot.

Tax breaks:RI Senate leaders save tax break for solar developers with last-minute maneuvering

In a letter to the commission, Assistant Solicitor Stephen Marsella wrote that since the 2019 decision was made, many of the members who were part of the 5-4 vote have since left the commission and that the commission has to take another vote to approve, or deny, the master plan for the project.

The hearing will be Aug. 2 from 6:30 to 11 p.m. in the Cranston City Council chambers, at 869 Park Ave.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Providence Journal subscription. Here's our latest offer.

Reach reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@providencejournal.com or follow him on Twitter @WheelerReporter.