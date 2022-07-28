Bay State Brawlers hosting Return of Roller Derby exhibition at Wallace Civic Center

After a long pandemic hiatus, please join Bay State Brawlers Roller Derby in celebrating the return of roller derby in New England with a derby exhibition event.

On Saturday, July 30, veteran skaters from the Bay State Brawlers and nearby leagues will play an exhibition game at the Wallace Civic Center, while Bay State’s new recruits will make their skating debut in a skills demonstration. Doors open at 4 p.m., while the action starts at 5 p.m.

General Admission tickets are $10 online in advance, or $12 at the door. Children under the age of 12 are free. Bring the whole family and save with a family four pack! Get your tickets at baystatebrawlers.com/tickets.

This will be your only opportunity to see the Bay State Brawlers play at home this season, so don’t miss it! Come and cheer for your favorite Bay State skaters at this family-friendly event. Arena seating available to guests of all ages! Adventurous guests 18 years and older are invited to bring a chair to join dedicated fans in the “crash zone” for a closer view of the action!

Concessions and merchandise will be available for purchase.

Ticket sales and donations will help the Bay State Brawlers find and secure a permanent practice space, following the closure of Roll On America, our home for 10 years. Your continued support is appreciated.

Bay State Brawlers Roller Derby is Central Massachusetts’ premier roller derby league. Founded in 2010 and a member-operated 501c3 nonprofit organization, this year will be Bay State’s 10th season playing competitive roller derby and its sixth season as an internationally ranked member of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA). In that time the league is proud to have become the second most highly-ranked WFTDA league in Massachusetts.

To learn more, visit www.baystatebrawlers.com or follow the Bay State Brawlers on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.