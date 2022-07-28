Cannabis sales to kick off in NY in 2022. How you can apply to sell it

By the end of the year, New Yorkers are set to be able to legally buy cannabis for recreational use, and the dispensaries selling those products will be owned by people most affected by harsh drug laws.

As the state's cannabis industry rolls out — estimated to generate billions in tax revenue, New York officials aim to avert what’s happened with legalization in other states, where those who entered the market had existing means to start businesses. This meant low-income communities of color most affected by the war on drugs were left out.

“We’re going to take those barriers head on,” Chris Alexander, executive director of the state Office of Cannabis Management, told the USA Today Network New York. “We’re not going to wait to see how the market plays out. We’re not going to wait to see how folks get a chance to participate.”

New Yorkers will soon have to navigate a variety of cannabis licenses, funds to start businesses and policies meant to address historic racist practices in law enforcement.

Path forwardNew York becomes 15th state to legalize recreational marijuana

Budding industryNew York's first legal marijuana crop is growing and bound for stores this year

When can cannabis be sold?

Adults over 21 can already carry and use certain amounts of weed thanks to the state's 2021 Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act.

But as of now, it’s still illegal for New Yorkers to sell cannabis for recreational use. In July, the Office of Cannabis Management sent cease and desist letters to over 50 stores the state said were illegally selling cannabis.

That's soon changing.

The first retail dispensaries to open will be from licensees part of the coveted conditional adult-use retail dispensary (CAURD) program. They are expected to open before the end of the year. From there, the state is set to unveil more dispensaries and other licenses for the industry.

Addressing drug warPeople with weed convictions may get NY’s first retail cannabis licenses, state says

Who qualifies for a retail license right now?

On July 14, the state Cannabis Control Board passed regulations and the application for CAURD licenses. Approximately 150 licenses will be issued, accompanied by a $200 million fund from the state to operate the new business. A business can expect to receive up to $1.5 million to help establish a dispensary.

Qualifying is highly selective.

Applicants must show they or a qualifying family member are “justice involved,” meaning they had a cannabis-related conviction in New York before March 31, 2021. Those who lived in areas with a low median household income at the time of the arrest or conviction or those in communities negatively affected by over-policing or mass incarceration will be prioritized.

Applicants must also prove they’ve owned or controlled at least 10% of a successful business. Nonprofits that serve justice-involved individuals and communities disparately affected by cannabis prohibition can also apply. In addition to being profitable, the nonprofit must show a history of creating vocational opportunities for justice-involved people, and have those affected on their board or as officers.

The application requires information on who will own and operate the dispensary, financial interests in the dispensary and contractors for the business. The dispensaries must be at least 51% owned and controlled by justice-involved people.

When can I apply?

CAURD’s application window is expected to open at the end of August. Those interested must pay a $2,000 nonrefundable application and license fee. Applicants also must indicate the preferred geographic region to operate a dispensary.

A mockup of the application is already available at Cannabis.ny.gov.

How does this effort repair harm in communities of color?

Black and Latino New Yorkers have consistently been overrepresented in marijuana-related arrests.

The state is issuing its first licenses to people who felt the effects of the ban on marijuana, and state funds aid them in the process. Tax revenue from sales are also meant to go back into communities, via education funds, community reinvestment grants, drug treatment and public education.

But many people affected by the prohibition may not have opened a business, let alone a successful one — and both are requirements to obtain CAURD. State officials say other cannabis licenses will also factor in equity standards to ensure all people have a chance to enter the industry.

Half of all licenses must go to “social and economic equity applicants.” This includes people from communities impacted by the drug war, underrepresented groups such as minority- and women-owned businesses, disadvantaged farmers and service-disabled veterans.

Still, advocates say more needs to be done.

“The harm that has been done totals billions of dollars,” said Regina Smith, the executive director of the Harlem Business Alliance, at an Office of Cannabis Management workshop in Harlem on Tuesday. She pointed to more funds needed for entrepreneurs to succeed and not be saddled with debt.

“What you’ve done is nice, but it’s crumbs given the need and damage," she said.

How else can I get into the cannabis industry?

State officials say there will be nine applications that encompass different aspects of the industry — from nurseries to weed bars.

Conditional licenses meant to kickstart the industry have already gone out to cultivators. Those licenses were first offered to existing state-licensed hemp farmers, and were rolled out before the growing season so cannabis could be harvested in time for the state’s first dispensaries. As of now, there are now over 220 farms in New York that can grow cannabis for sale.

Meanwhile, the application for a separate license to process cannabis products closed at the end of June.This license allows cannabinoid hemp processors already authorized by the state to move into cannabis.

Applicants can only apply for one type of license. That's meant to ensure the industry doesn’t get monopolized by large companies.

The timeline and criteria for additional licenses will be developed in the coming months.

Where can I get more information?

The Office of Cannabis Management website (cannabis.ny.gov) has the latest information on applications, funding and regulations. Officials have also hosted in-person workshops and webinars to provide the latest updates on the industry.

Eduardo Cuevas covers race and justice for the USA TODAY Network of New York. He can be reached at EMCuevas1@gannett.com and followed on Twitter @eduardomcuevas.