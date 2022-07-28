Hall of Fame induction brings Binghamton baseball pioneer Bud Fowler home

COOPERSTOWN - Bud Fowler completed a long journey home Sunday.

More than a century and a half after growing up in the village of Cooperstown, the National Baseball Hall of Fame welcomed one of the sport's Black pioneers into its gallery of stars as part of its annual induction ceremony's return to the summer schedule.

Born as John W. Jackson in Fort Plain in 1858 and buried in Frankfort after his death in 1913, three decades before the Hall inducted its first class, Fowler played baseball in its early professional days before Black players were banned from the American, National and minor leagues. He played in Binghamton in 1887.

His family moved to Cooperstown early in the future Hall of Famer's life, and his baseball journey would be a long and winding one before winding up in Frankfort where he lived with his sister.

Fellow Hall of Famer and induction speaker Dave Winfield quipped that Johnny Cash's "I've Been Everywhere" could have written "just about (Fowler)," and the plaque installed in the Hall's gallery on July 24 celebrates "a nomadic career." Estimates suggest Fowler played for approximately 60 professional teams, often the only Black man on a predominantly white squad. By Fowler's own count, he played in 22 states and Canada; there were only 45 states prior to 1900.

Following Jim Kaat to the lectern as part of an induction ceremony also honoring Buck O'Neill, Minnie Minoso, Tony Oliva, Gil Hodges and David Ortiz, Winfield shared the story of Fowler's life with mention of his personal visit last week to his fellow Hall of Famer's gravesite in Frankfort's Oakview Cemetery. Fowler has drawn two other ceremonies to Oakview over the years; a July 13 gathering during which Hall of Fame president Josh Rawitch spoke about the pioneer, and another during induction weekend in 1987 at which the Society for American Baseball Research unveiled the headstone that currently marks Fowler's grave.

SABR also recognized Fowler as its Overlooked 19th Century Baseball Legend for 2020. O'Neill and Monte Irvin, another Hall of Famer, were on hand for the 1987 gathering.

"Much of his record has been lost to time," Winfield told Sunday's audience. He did so while stressing the lineage from Fowler as an early integrator to fellow Hall of Famers Rube Foster, organizer of the "Father of Black Baseball" who organized the Negro National League in 1920, and Jackie Robinson, the first Black player to break the Major League Baseball color barrier in 1947.

Robinson was born six years after Fowler's death.

"You made baseball history today," Winfield said, "but you've always been a part of American history."

Fowler first integrated a pro team as a pitcher in Lynn, Massachusetts, in 1878. He pitched, caught, played second base, managed and worked to establish Black teams and leagues over the next two decades, 20 years ahead of the Negro Leagues as we know them. The name "Bud" is believed to have been derived from his tendency to call his teammates, "Bud," and the last name remains more of a mystery.

Race was an obstacle on each of his stops. Sometimes opponents objected; sometimes it was teammates. "My skin is against me," Fowler is quoted as having written in 1895. "The race prejudice is so strong that my Black skin barred me."

His playing stops included a brief one in Binghamton with the 1887 Bingos of the International League. He batted .350 in 34 games there and was recognized on the eve of his Hall of Fame induction with a bobblehead giveaway at Saturday's Binghamton Rumble Ponies game. That same night, the Lansing Lugnuts handed out bobbleheads of Fowler on Page Fence Giants Night, honoring a 19th-century Black team organized by Fowler and Grant "Home Run" Johnson.

Fowler's final stop as a player had been the 1895 Lansing Senators. Prior to that, he played in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Vermont, among other United States, and made one stop in Guelph, Ontario.

Fowler "testifies to a period we are now celebrating and we don't have a face for it," John Thorn, the official historian for Major League Baseball, says in the Hall of Fame video. "I think Bud Fowler is that face."

Johnson was also on the Early Baseball Era Committee ballot in December. He is buried in Hamburg after retiring to Buffalo following his playing career.

The Early Baseball Era Committee met for the first time this past winter and has been consolidated into a Classic Baseball Era going forward. The Classic Baseball Era committee is scheduled to meet in the fall of 2024 and every three years after that. The new committee will consider all candidates who played prior to 1980.