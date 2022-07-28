Endicott takes first steps to demolish vacant Parsons Ave. house. What's next?

An unsafe residential property in Endicott is on the road to demolition.

The village board approved an order to demolish and remove a structure at 108 Parsons Ave., which has been deemed a public safety hazard. Fire Marshal Brian Botsford, a fire and codes inspector at the Endicott Fire Department, urged the board to take action on the property.

Botsford said that while the village has other deteriorating properties, the Parsons Avenue structure “rises to unsafe.”

“It’s going to get worse,” Botsford told the board. “It’s going to be an attractive nuisance for vermin and kids. The police department is going to be over there, my guys are going to be over there.”

Botsford said the two-story home near the west end of Broad Street has a hole in the roof, among other structural and sanitary concerns. The property is closely bordered by two neighboring homes.

“It’s really a health hazard for that whole neighborhood,” said board member Ted Warner.

According to county data, the 1,428 square-foot home was built in 1936 with two bedrooms, a full basement and an attached garage. The property’s market value is assessed at nearly $86,000, with a tax assessment of $3,100.

The previous owner, Marvin Brooker, died in June. Mayor Linda Jackson said Brooker died without a will or next of kin, complicating the village’s efforts to address the unsafe structure.

Jackson said the village forecasts the property eventually reverting to Broome County on unpaid taxes, but that process could take several years. Due to the safety concerns, the village ordered the demolition at its July 18 meeting to set the legal process in motion.

“There’s a lot of hoops we have to go through to get it done, so it might take a little while,” said Jackson. “There’s a lot of rules you have to follow when you’re doing stuff like this, but we’ve got to start somewhere. We can’t let these places go on anymore. It’s ruining the neighborhoods.”

In the meantime, Jackson said the village will perform due diligence to search for any of Brooker’s relatives and satisfy the requirements of the law. The mayor said Endicott will consult with Johnson City for guidance. Last year Johnson City went through the process of declaring several residential structures unsafe to pave the way for demolition.

Endicott demolished an abandoned two-family home at 108 Roosevelt Ave. last year, but that property was already owned by Broome County after a foreclosure. The structure was demolished in partnership with the county and the Land Bank. Jackson cautioned that demolishing the Parsons Avenue house may be more complicated.

“To actually tear it down without it going through Broome County is going to take an awful lot of red tape,” said the mayor. “We’ve just started, so there’s no telling how long this is going to take legally, but we want people to know it’s on our radar and that we are working on it. We are not ignoring these situations.”

Once the Parsons Avenue house is demolished, Jackson said the property could eventually be sold to a developer or a neighboring property owner.

