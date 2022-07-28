Drive through church parking lot for free 'Stone Soup' meal

This Friday afternoon, July 29, beginning at 5 p.m., community members are invited to drive through the parking lot at Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church (ORUUC) to pick up a free meal for themselves, their family, and a friend or neighbor.

On the menu this month: Homemade chicken salad sandwiches, fresh fruit, and Scotchies. Bags of non-perishable groceries will be available by request for those in need.

Please note, due to high COVID-19 community levels in our area this week, this meal will be available only by drive through. Volunteers will be waiting beside the loop at the church entrance to hand out meals and groceries.

This monthly meal on the last Friday is made possible through a partnership between ORUUC, the Jewish Congregation of Oak Ridge (JCOR), and Kroger Marketplace. More than a decade ago, members of ORUUC and JCOR began working together on this community outreach program. Since that time, volunteers have served thousands of meals, distributing grocery gift cards and take-out meals during the pandemic to continue to safely respond to the needs of the community.

ORUUC is located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike, near traffic light No. 2. Meals will be available from 5 to 6 p.m. this Friday, or until supplies run out. All are welcome … always!