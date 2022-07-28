First Alert Forecast: Comfortable and dry stretch this weekend

www.wndu.com
First Alert Forecast: Humid day on Tuesday; Hot and humid day come Wednesday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY NIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear and temperatures will cool off into the lower 60s for most. Low of 65 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph. TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the middle 80s and the humidity will stay high. High of 85 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.
Crews cleaning sewer lines throughout Mishawaka; could cause lane restrictions
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - In preparation for Mishawaka’s 2022 Cured in Place Pipe (CIPP) Sewer Rehabilitation Project, crews will be out cleaning and televising the sewer lines at various locations throughout the city. Crews will be working at the following locations, weather permitting, starting Monday, Aug. 1:. Monday, Aug....
2nd Chance Pet: Kasa
(WNDU) - There are many pets out there who are looking for a forever home, and we were introduced to one of them on 16 News Now Saturday Morning. Janet from the Elkhart County Humane Society introduced us to a dog named Kasa. She is a 4-year-old terrier mix. Janet says she loves people and would do great in an active family that can take her out on walks. To find out more about Kasa, watch the video above!
Volunteers begin packing backpacks for Michiana students
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now to an update on our 16 Pack-a-Backpack Drive. You donated and that money is now being turned into school supplies and backpacks for Michiana students. Volunteer teams at Goodwill began packing backpacks on Monday. They expect to pack and distribute over 3,000 backpacks this...
SBPD believes social media ‘trend’ behind Kia, Hyundai thefts
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police believes a social media trend that they became aware of in other communities last fall has now reached the city. This comes after roughly a dozen July incidents of car thefts or attempted car thefts of newer Kia and Hyundai models. “There...
Pet Vet: AAHA Accreditation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Veterinarians are there to provide medical care for animals. But there are so many choices, and it may be hard to figure out how to choose a practice. An organization called the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) has an accreditation process for veterinary practices. Our...
Hometown Days celebrates all things New Carlisle
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual Hometown Days festival in New Carlisle kicked off on Friday afternoon. The festival features local musicians, works of art and goods from local vendors, a wide variety of fair food, and one of the nation’s largest Wiffle Ball tournaments. Hometown Days President...
19-year-old charged in connection with South Bend armed robberies linked to dating apps
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of armed robberies linked to dating apps on the city’s northeast side. In late June, the South Bend Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation...
Afghan Refugees make their way to Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Library and United Religious Community holds an Afghanistan cultural awareness event. The event titled “get to know Afghanistan! The culture of our new Afghan neighbors,” was held at the South Bend Community Learning Center. Attendees had the chance to...
Elkhart County Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 15-year-old Antonio Mikell. Antonio is 5′3″ and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. wearing a Trump 2020...
Penn HS guard Markus Burton commits to Notre Dame
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn guard Markus Burton will follow in the footsteps of local greats, like Blake Wesley, in playing for Mike Brey and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Burton announced his commitment Friday afternoon at Penn High School in front of friends and family. Burton visited and was...
Community leaders call for action after death of Dante Kittrell
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A deadly officer-involved shooting in South Bend leaves many community members with questions. It happened outside Coquillard Elementary School on Friday, where St. Joseph County Police say 51-year-old Dante Kittrell was threatening suicide as he waved a gun. Dozens of faith and community leaders gathered...
South Bend man arrested on drug dealing, gun charge following search warrant
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was arrested last week as the result of an extensive investigation into drug dealing and guns that began from a citizen complaint. Indiana State Police, in cooperation with the South Bend Police Department, served a search warrant at a residence in the 1100 block of Queen Street in South Bend around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26.
