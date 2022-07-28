ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longshore Improvement Plan: “Tweak It. Don’t Overdo It.”

But don’t make major changes. That’s the strong sentiment from a town-wide survey about the future of Longshore, says the woman in charge of overseeing any changes to the 168-acre park. Jen Fava — Westport’s Parks & Recreation Department director — has looked at the results and comments...
Roundup: Curt Swan’s Superman, Starbucks’ Scalding Coffee …

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superman at the Westport Library!. For many years, the legendary superhero comic strip was drawn by Westport illustrator Curt Swan. This Wednesday (August 3, 7 p.m., Westport Library), local comic book art historian Arlen Schumer dives into the artist’s work.
