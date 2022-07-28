‘Black Adam’ and ‘Green Lantern’ star reveals which one of his DC characters he relates to more

wegotthiscovered.com
How can Keaton, Pattinson, and Affleck all be Batman? The DCEU’s three Dark Knights explained
After Warner Bros.’s Comic-Con presentation failed to set them alight, DC fans belatedly got an exciting bit of news this week thanks to Ben Affleck being confirmed to return as Batman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Snyderverse loyalists are ecstatic to have the Justice League star restored to the franchise, especially when it looked like his days in the cowl were numbered, what with two other iterations of the Dark Knight swooping across cinema screens.
Will Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot be an origins story?
Among the bulging Phases Five and Six announcements dropped during Marvel’s big presentation at July’s Comic-Con was the much-anticipated Fantastic Four reboot. While the House of Ideas seems to be taking its time with the X-Men, it’s clear that it’s already time to reboot the First Family on the big-screen after Fox failed to properly capitalize on the team’s iconic status in the superhero sphere.
James Gunn says where the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special’ sits in the MCU timeline
James Gunn has revealed extra details about the upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special and revealed where it sits on the MCU timeline. Over on Twitter, Gunn replied to a fan when they asked where the film sits in the MCU. According to the Comic-Con announcement, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will kick off Phase five while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will conclude Phase four. According to Gunn, The Guardians Holiday Special will be the epilogue of the Phase four timeline.
Michael Keaton doesn’t actually watch any of the Marvel movies
One of the most acclaimed villains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Vulture, was played by Michael Keaton who has revealed he doesn’t actually watch the movies at all. Previously starring in the eponymous role of Tim Burton’s Batman, Keaton made a big switch some 28 years later for 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, going from hero to villain as Adrian Toomes in Tom Holland’s first full outing as the webhead. Since 2017, he’s appeared again as Vulture, albeit in the truly terrible post-credit sequence for Sony’s attempt at a Morbius film.
The DC fandom remains at war with itself, but at least the ‘Man of Steel’ CGI holds up
It’s hard to think of a fandom that’s been fractured quite as badly as that of the DCEU, with supporters of the shared superhero universe constantly disagreeing with each other on the merits, quality, quantity, and creative direction of the franchise. On one hand, there’s the very vocal...
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
A misunderstood R-rated sci-fi cult classic conquers the Disney Plus charts
Only in Hollywood could a box office bomb end up launching a franchise that spawned a pair of direct-to-video sequels, two feature-length animes, and an animated TV series, but fans are just glad they got to see more of the Starship Troopers universe, even if the additional content is for the diehards only.
Aubrey Plaza teases ‘full frontal nudity’ in new FXX animated series ‘Little Demon’ co-starring Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito
Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito, and his daughter Lucy DeVito are starring in a new FXX animated comedy called Little Demon. The series is about a 13-year-old girl named Chrissy (Lucy DeVito) who learns that her mother Laura (Plaza) was impregnated by Satan (Danny DeVito), all the while attempting to live “an ordinary life in Delaware.” Of course, that becomes more challenging when Chrissy’s powers finally activate and her father comes to collect custody of her soul.
Did John Krasinski admit he’s playing Mr. Fantastic in ‘Fantastic Four?’
During his recent Tonight Show appearance, John Krasinski may have left a trail of breadcrumbs leading to the Baxter Building. Sometimes, it’s what’s left unsaid that speaks the loudest. While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last week, Krasinski was clearly instructed not to say anything about the Fantastic Four. Even host Jimmy Fallon preceded this portion of the interview by saying that he was not allowed to ask about the MCU or, more specifically, the FF. However, they carefully danced around the issue to give the fans what they came for.
Why Does Orville Peck Cover His face?
The renowned country music star, Orville Peck has added his name to the list of stars whose fame and recognition are discussed alongside their uniqueness in concealing their appearance. Be it the musical legends like Sia or the emerging stars like Marshmello, masking ones identity is a trademark trait that a handful of musical talents have been able to successfully pull off. Orville Peck definitely falls under this category.
Will ‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’ and ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ have a crossover event?
Since Spider-Man: Freshman Year is part of the MCU Multiverse, it could lead to an animated crossover event with Sony’s Spider-Verse. Here’s how. Last week, producer Brad Winderbaum confirmed that the animated Spider-Man: Freshman Year would exist in the MCU’s official Multiverse. That lends itself to theories that the official animated MCU Peter could cross paths with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s Miles Morales.
‘She-Hulk’ showrunner reveals the show deals with how differently the world treats Jennifer Walters
The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series is out later this month. It will present a more comedic take on transforming into a giant green monster, but, at the same time, will not avoid complexity and will also look at how Walters is treated differently when huge. Creator Jessica Gao reveals...
‘League of Super-Pets’ lands one of DC’s lowest box office debuts this century
Fans have been rebelling against DC in their numbers ever since the Justice League debacle kicked off a campaign of resentment and backlash that’s been ongoing for the last have a decade, and it’s become clear that even the staunchest comic book supporters weren’t interested in opening their wallets to pay for a ticket to DC League of Super-Pets.
James Bond vs Bruce Lee? The movie that nearly happened
It was July 20, 1973. George Lazenby, star of the 1969 James Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, was waiting for Bruce Lee in a Japanese restaurant in Kowloon, Hong Kong to further discuss the details of their movie idea. They already had lunch earlier that day and hung out for 3 days after Lazenby journeyed to Hong Kong to meet Bruce. Raymond Chow was there, too. He was the founder of the Hong Kong-based film company, Golden Harvest, that employed Bruce Lee. Together, they were determined to make a film that would become a Bruce meets Bond extravaganza.
The 10 best Bart Simpson catchphrases
After 33 seasons of hilarity on the Fox network, The Simpsons are undoubtedly interwoven into pop culture. The legendary award-winning animated comedy series opened doors for many other animated television shows, some of which are still running themselves. And several of the show’s humorous, impressionistic and satirical elements over the years are still yet to be forgotten.
Who wrote every ‘Star Wars’ movie?
Every epic franchise has to begin somewhere. George Lucas famously envisaged a sprawling space opera when he sat down to write Star Wars. That couldn’t be contained by one movie, but today’s multimedia saga wasn’t a given back in the mid-1970s. As Lucas developed his most famous...
‘Harry Potter’ fans question why the Wizarding World is so far behind the times
Harry Potter has often been praised for its profound study into important sociological dilemmas like racism and elitism, but the way J.K. Rowling goes about spinning this narrative into existence raises a few questions as to whether Hogwarts — the beating heart of the Wizarding World — has hypocritically fueled these contentious philosophies through the way it has treated students for a millennium.
Rumor-mongering MCU fans share the most laughable theories they’ve ever heard
As the biggest and most successful franchise on the planet, no property in Hollywood generates anywhere near as much discussion, debate, and discourse as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spinning out from that, it feels as though a new scooper or tipster emerges from the depths of social media on an...
Where is the ‘7th Heaven’ cast now?
For 11 seasons, television audiences were treated to a wholesome family experience in the family drama, 7th Heaven. The show centered around the Camdens, a large family led by Eric, a local Protestant reverend, and his wife Annie. Together, they raise several children and shelter many others as they live their lives as true pillars of their community.
An adulterous mystery thriller airs dirty secrets on the streaming Top 10
It’s no surprise that Giles Alderson’s mystery thriller The Stranger in Our Bed has become an unassuming smash hit on streaming this week, when it ticks so many boxes that appeal directly to a huge number of subscribers to any platform. Operating as part of a reliable genre,...
