ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

1 killed, another hurt after 2 separate shootings in Southeast DC, an hour apart: Police

By 7News Staff
WJLA
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wjla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

6 shot, 1 killed in Northeast DC; ATF joins DC Police in investigation

WASHINGTON (7News) — DC Police responded to the 1500 block of F Street NE Monday night after reports of multiple people being shot. Police Chief Robert Contee said 6 men were shot and one was killed. The shooting happened outside of the Azeeze-Bates apartments off 15th St. NE, Tom...
DC News Now

Police release name of man killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified a man murdered in one of many recent shooting in Southeast. Detectives said someone killed 49-year-old Jeffrey Oxner Friday afternoon. Officers were in the 900 block of Valley Ave. SE shortly after 3 p.m. They were there to investigate a report of gunshots and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
arlnow.com

Police investigating attack in Shirlington by scooter-riding kids

A trio of scooter-riding teens or tweens attacked and seriously injured someone in Shirlington early Friday morning, according to police. The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. near the intersection of S. Quincy Street and Campbell Avenue. The motive for the alleged attack is unclear. “At 4:52 a.m. on July...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

DC police search for suspects following officer-involved shooting in Northwest

WASHINGTON - D.C. Police are continuing their search for people involved in a shootout on Georgia Avenue and Longfellow Street Saturday afternoon. Police say they stopped a vehicle fleeing that scene near Fort Slocum park around 4 p.m. when an officer shot a suspect police say had a gun and didn’t listen to police commands.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
fox5dc.com

Man arrested for exposing himself to woman, juvenile inside Vienna Walmart

VIENNA, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested after exposing himself inside a Walmart located in the Vienna area of Fairfax County. Demetrius Mills, 27, exposed himself to a woman and a juvenile who were shopping in the clothing section on July 26 around 6:45 p.m., according to police.
mocoshow.com

Reward of Up To $10,000 Offered For Information Leading to Arrest In Murder of Mechanic Who Was Shot and Killed While Working Two Weeks Ago

The Takoma Park Police Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at about 11:05 am. The victim Nurhusen Hamid was working as a mobile mechanic on the Advanced Auto Store parking lot located at 6300 New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park, Montgomery County, Maryland.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Southeast Dc#Apartment Building#Violent Crime#Parkland Place#Mpd
Daily Voice

Baltimore Squeegee Worker Shot Dead: Report

The 18-year-old man shot and killed this weekend in Baltimore was a squeegee worker, FOX45 reports. The man was found around 11:10 a.m. on the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday, July 30, Baltimore police said. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and transported the victim to an area...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Several Men Arrested in Scheme to Steal Personal Checks From Mailboxes

Several men are in custody and more could be charged in what prosecutors say was an elaborate scheme to steal personal checks from mailboxes. There have been 13 incidents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia of letter carriers being robbed at gunpoint, sometimes assaulted, to get their arrow key so thieves could then break into mailboxes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Police open fire, hit man near Fort Slocum Park after shooting in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An officer-involved shooting happened around 3rd Street and Madison Drive in Northwest Saturday. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said two cars started firing guns at people walking around Longfellow Street NW and Georgia Avenue NW. The people walking shot back and the cars left the area. Police found one of the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Concern Grows For Missing Maryland Teen

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring, authorities say. Daleyah Sanchez went missing from the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive. A missing person's release was posted on Monday, August 1, according to the Montgomery County police. Sanchez is described as 5 foot 3,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

11 people shot in 6 separate DC shootings within 12-hour span

WASHINGTON — Police say 11 people were shot in D.C. within a span of less than 12 hours in six separate shootings, sparking multiple investigations. The first shooting left three people injured in Southeast D.C. Friday morning. Officers were called to Martin Luther King Avenue SE, nearby Lebaum Street SE, around 11:45 a.m. where two men were transported from the scene for treatment. The third victim, a woman, walked to a local hospital to be treated for her non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Comments / 0

Community Policy