1 killed, another hurt after 2 separate shootings in Southeast DC, an hour apart: Police

Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom Handy
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
49 Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
6 shot, 1 killed in Northeast DC; ATF joins DC Police in investigation
WASHINGTON (7News) — DC Police responded to the 1500 block of F Street NE Monday night after reports of multiple people being shot. Police Chief Robert Contee said 6 men were shot and one was killed. The shooting happened outside of the Azeeze-Bates apartments off 15th St. NE, Tom...
Police identify man shot, killed by police; family of man speaks
According to the news release, one of the officers saw 31-year-old Kevin Hartgraves-Shird, of Southeast, DC, armed with a handgun and shot at the suspect hitting him. DC Fire and EMS took Hartgraves-Shird to the hospital, where he died after lifesaving efforts failed.
Police release name of man killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified a man murdered in one of many recent shooting in Southeast. Detectives said someone killed 49-year-old Jeffrey Oxner Friday afternoon. Officers were in the 900 block of Valley Ave. SE shortly after 3 p.m. They were there to investigate a report of gunshots and […]
Police investigating attack in Shirlington by scooter-riding kids
A trio of scooter-riding teens or tweens attacked and seriously injured someone in Shirlington early Friday morning, according to police. The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. near the intersection of S. Quincy Street and Campbell Avenue. The motive for the alleged attack is unclear. “At 4:52 a.m. on July...
DC police identify man killed in double shooting; ‘vehicle of interest’ photo released
WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified a man they say was shot and killed Friday in a double shooting in Southeast D.C. and have released a photo they say shows a 'vehicle of interest' in the case. The shooting happened July 29 just before 9 p.m. in the 4800 block of...
DC police search for suspects following officer-involved shooting in Northwest
WASHINGTON - D.C. Police are continuing their search for people involved in a shootout on Georgia Avenue and Longfellow Street Saturday afternoon. Police say they stopped a vehicle fleeing that scene near Fort Slocum park around 4 p.m. when an officer shot a suspect police say had a gun and didn’t listen to police commands.
DC Armed Robbery Suspect Captured on Surveillance Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that...
Man arrested for exposing himself to woman, juvenile inside Vienna Walmart
VIENNA, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested after exposing himself inside a Walmart located in the Vienna area of Fairfax County. Demetrius Mills, 27, exposed himself to a woman and a juvenile who were shopping in the clothing section on July 26 around 6:45 p.m., according to police.
Reward of Up To $10,000 Offered For Information Leading to Arrest In Murder of Mechanic Who Was Shot and Killed While Working Two Weeks Ago
The Takoma Park Police Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at about 11:05 am. The victim Nurhusen Hamid was working as a mobile mechanic on the Advanced Auto Store parking lot located at 6300 New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park, Montgomery County, Maryland.
Manassas man arrested after brandishing gun, hitting man with car after road rage argument
A Manassas man was arrested on Saturday after brandishing a gun and hitting a man with his car during a road rage argument.
Three Double Shootings In Less Than 30 Minutes In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating three separate double shootings...
Baltimore Squeegee Worker Shot Dead: Report
The 18-year-old man shot and killed this weekend in Baltimore was a squeegee worker, FOX45 reports. The man was found around 11:10 a.m. on the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday, July 30, Baltimore police said. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and transported the victim to an area...
Several Men Arrested in Scheme to Steal Personal Checks From Mailboxes
Several men are in custody and more could be charged in what prosecutors say was an elaborate scheme to steal personal checks from mailboxes. There have been 13 incidents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia of letter carriers being robbed at gunpoint, sometimes assaulted, to get their arrow key so thieves could then break into mailboxes.
Police open fire, hit man near Fort Slocum Park after shooting in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An officer-involved shooting happened around 3rd Street and Madison Drive in Northwest Saturday. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said two cars started firing guns at people walking around Longfellow Street NW and Georgia Avenue NW. The people walking shot back and the cars left the area. Police found one of the […]
Dirt bike rider killed in West Baltimore crash
A dirt bike rider was killed in a crash in west Baltimore Saturday evening. Baltimore police said it happened at about 8:13 p.m. on West Franklin Street near North Fulton.
Person found dead in vehicle fire in East Baltimore
Officers found a person dead in their car after it was in engulfed in flames Sunday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m., an officer was on patrol when he saw smoke in the 1500 block of E. Preston Street.
Concern Grows For Missing Maryland Teen
Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring, authorities say. Daleyah Sanchez went missing from the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive. A missing person's release was posted on Monday, August 1, according to the Montgomery County police. Sanchez is described as 5 foot 3,...
Suspect Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison For Multiple Armed 7-Eleven Robberies In Maryland
A serial robber who went to the well one too many times in Maryland will spend nearly two decades behind bars after being sentenced for a string of armed robberies, the state's attorney announced. Waldorf resident Eugene Emanuel Hardy, 32, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading...
11 people shot in 6 separate DC shootings within 12-hour span
WASHINGTON — Police say 11 people were shot in D.C. within a span of less than 12 hours in six separate shootings, sparking multiple investigations. The first shooting left three people injured in Southeast D.C. Friday morning. Officers were called to Martin Luther King Avenue SE, nearby Lebaum Street SE, around 11:45 a.m. where two men were transported from the scene for treatment. The third victim, a woman, walked to a local hospital to be treated for her non-life threatening gunshot wound.
