‘Children still live there’: The fight for safe summer play in Kensington

whyy.org
Mike Smith
3d ago
The area should be declared a disaster zone. Allow the the police, L&I and sanitation into the area. Clean up the tents and used needles. Tow illegal vehicles and seal up empty houses. Start arresting and citing the criminals and the addicted zombies the walk around the area at all hours. PROSECUTE THEM! Don’t let uncle Larry let them go. Make it illegal to set up tents or temporary structures on public streets. Once that is done don’t stop! Keep working.
5
