After It Narrowed the EPA’s Authority, Talks of Expanding the Supreme Court Garner New Support

insideclimatenews.org
Thor Pedersen
3d ago
how about we dismantle Congress, senate, and the Supreme Court. We the people vote on everything. majority wins. no politicians, no lobbying. Wait that might be a true democracy, by the people for the people. Dont act like we can't, they know every text and phone call we have already. should be easy.
Reply
5
Related
insideedition.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MSNBC
IN THIS ARTICLE
PsyPost
Slate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vox
AOL Corp
InsideClimate News
Brooklyn, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT
InsideClimate News is an independent, not-for-profit, non-partisan news organization that covers clean energy, carbon energy, nuclear energy and environmental science—plus the territory in between where law, policy and public opinion are shaped.https://insideclimatenews.org/
Comments / 7