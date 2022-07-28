ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

NE Ga campaign trail: Abrams in Athens, Walker in Gainesville

 3 days ago
Stacey Abrams in Central Florida

Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz was among the organizers of a Wednesday evening fundraiser for Democratic candidate for Governor Stacey Abrams. Her appearance in Athens was co-hosted by Athens-Clarke County Commissioners Tim Denson, Russell Edwards, and Jesse Houle. Abrams is looking to unseat Athens Republican and incumbent Brian Kemp in a rematch of the 2018 election Kemp won by 55 thousand votes. Kemp will campaign in Stephens County next week, with a stop in Toccoa scheduled for August 4.

Republican candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker campaigned in Gainesville Wednesday, the same day a new AJC poll showed him trailing Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock by three points in the race that will be decided in November.

From WSB TV...

A new poll from Channel 2′s partners at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution gives insight into what Georgia voters are thinking about the governor and U.S. Senate races.

The poll shows a split-ticket dynamic growing among potential voters.

In the governor’s race, the poll showed Gov. Brian Kemp leading with 48% over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams’s 43%. Kemp and Abrams polled close with independent voters with Kemp having slight 33%-30% edge. About 7% of voters in the poll were undecided.

“His lead has declined. Where it’s most critically important, he was, in the last sample we saw, up 17% among independents and non-aligned partisan voters. That number shrunk, he still leads there. But that’s that critical gap. That’s those numbers of people who decide the election,” Channel 2 political analyst Bill Crane said.

In the U.S. Senate race, Sen. Raphael Warnock leads with 46% over Republican challenger Herschel Walker’s 43%. The poll shows Warnock with a stronger lead among independent voters, 38% to 27% over Walker.

About 3% of voters indicated in the poll they would support Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver. About 8% say they’re still undecided.

“The Libertarian actually pulling more than three percentage points and actual votes, makes it very possible for us to have a US Senate runoff. You go into the race 35, 40% on either side, and then that’s 17 to 20% in the middle of deciding. Libertarians don’t come from Democrats. They come out on the Republican side. So that makes it more likely if you have 3, 4 or 5% libertarian winning in a tight race that you’re going to have a US Senate runoff,” Crane said.

Channel 2 Action News is working to get reaction from each of the candidates about the new poll released Wednesday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution conducted the poll with the University of Georgia’s School of Policy and International Affairs. The poll asked 902 likely voters from July 14-22 a series of questions regarding both races. The poll has a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.

The poll asked voters their views about abortion, former President Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 committee hearings, economy and President Biden’s approval ratings. The poll also asked whether denial about the 2020 election results would influence their votes.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Ernest Dean
2d ago

Abram would be better off to leave Georgia and go to California. after all that's where 99% of her funding comes from. FSA!!

Reply
2
