Man who got out of SUV parked on shoulder hit by car, killed on I-10 EB

www.news4jax.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's JournalIllinois State
Related
SUV rollover in Clay County, FHP says driver suffered critical injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single car rollover that took place on Sunday, July 31 just before 11 p.m. The accident happened on State Road 23 in Clay County, just south of Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy. A red 2002 Ford Explorer was traveling south on...
WCJB
Multiple children, baby hospitalized after wreck on I-75
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - At least five people, including a baby, were taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed on Interstate 75 near High Springs on Monday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened near mile marker 406 on I-75. They say one adult and four...
mainstreetdailynews.com
2-vehicle crash injures 5 in Gilchrist County
Five people were injured when an SUV failed to stop at an intersection along County Road 340 and struck a pickup on Sunday night in Gilchrist County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release, a 23-year-old female from Deltona driving an SUV westbound on CR 340 around 6:45 p.m. failed to stop at the State Road 47 intersection. She struck a pickup being driven north on SR 47 by a 27-year-old male from Moultrie, Georgia. The pickup overturned and one passenger from the SUV was ejected from the vehicle.
News4Jax.com
Prosecutors: Man ran red light while out on bond in Clay County crash that left another man critically injured
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A judge on Monday revoked the bond for a 40-year-old man charged in a fiery crash in Clay County that severely injured a 23-year-old man in April. According to prosecutors, last month, while out on bond, Clifford Ringer, of Middleburg, ran a red light. Prosecutors said it’s the same scenario that led to the crash involving Gavin Conroy, of Clay County, who suffered burns over 90% of his body.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake City PD: 3 incidents of gunfire over weekend, 1 home struck over the weekend
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Between Saturday, July 30 and Monday, Aug. 1, the Lake City Police Department responded to three separate shootings. No injuries were reported from any of the incidents. STORY: 16-year-old makes quick decision to rescue swimmer bitten by shark at Jacksonville Beach. On Saturday, July 30...
Clay County 14-year-old dies after falling off electric skateboard
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy died Saturday after falling off an electric skateboard in Clay County, Florida Highway Patrol reported. The teen was riding the skateboard in Green Cove Springs on Plantation Ridge Parkway near Evening Breeze Lane at about 8:40 p.m., the crash report said. He fell from the skateboard and hit the road.
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua man arrested for allegedly firing shotgun at neighbors who were looking for lost dog
ALACHUA, Fla. – Ronald Darrick Carlisle, 44, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after allegedly firing a shotgun at neighbors who were looking for their dog. At about 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning,...
WSVN-TV
2 killed after gyrocopter crashes, ignites during test flight near Gainesville
MELROSE, Fla. (WSVN) — Two people were killed after the pilot of a gyrocopter made an emergency landing near Gainesville, causing the aircraft to burst into flames. The experimental plane crashed into a private field on Saturday during a test flight. Area residents were shocked to learn about the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Coast News
Two teens were arrested in a Clay County unlocked car break-in spree. All of the cars were unlocked
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — Unlocked cars have been easy targets for two teenagers burglarizing a Clay County community. Sheriff's deputies charged the teens with 23 different counts of burglary. The break-ins weren't smash and grabs - the sheriff's office reports all of the cars were unlocked. Sheriff Michelle Cook...
News4Jax.com
2 die when gyrocopter crashes, catches fire in Clay County, sheriff says
MELROSE, Fla. – Two people died Saturday morning when an experimental helicopter known as a gyrocopter crashed and caught fire on private property off County Road 214 in the Melrose area of Clay County, Sheriff Michelle Cook said. The sheriff said calls started coming in just after 10 a.m....
WCJB
Two killed in Clay County gyroplane crash
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead after an experimental plane crashed in Melrose Saturday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at a field near County Road 214 and Melrose Road, around 10 a.m.. The aircraft is being identified as a gyroplane, which is a...
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation arrested for stealing car from Campus Walk Apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ephrain Algernon Nelson, 34, was arrested Saturday night and charged with grand theft of a vehicle and resisting arrest without violence. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that her vehicle was stolen from Campus Walk Apartments and then returned by Nelson. The officer reported that when he arrived, he saw Nelson leaving the parking lot from which the vehicle was stolen and returned. After confirming with the victim that Nelson was the alleged thief, the officer made contact with Nelson; after the officer commanded Nelson to stop, he allegedly ran but was detained.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
2 killed after experimental aircraft crashes outside of Jacksonville, officials say
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Two people have died after an experimental aircraft crashed Saturday in Clay County, outside of Jacksonville, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the aircraft went down on private property in the Keystone Heights area. In a Facebook post, Clay County Sheriff's Office said it was a helicopter that went down.
mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD responds to 3 gunfire incidents
Three separate gunfire incidents since Saturday night resulted in one home being damaged in Lake City. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, officers responded to the first call for reported gunfire on Saturday at 11:39 p.m. at NE Montana Street. The victim heard three or four rounds shot outside and noise inside their residence. Further investigation revealed one round that penetrated the home causing damage. Officers also found shell casings where the gunfire apparently originated.
mycbs4.com
Eight arrested for an illegal cockfighting operation in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested eight people today, Aug. 1st, for an illegal cockfighting operation. The Sheriff's Office says on Saturday, July 30th, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST), MCSO, AIR-1, and Marion County Animal Control (MCAC) developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for an illegal cockfighting operation located at 6950 NW 44th Ave in Ocala.
WCJB
Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a head-on collision near the Alachua - Columbia County line on Wednesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a semi-truck crashed head-on with another vehicle on U.S. Highway 441 near High Springs around 9:30 a.m. killing a 35-year-old Troopers say...
click orlando
Car goes up in flames after crash in Marion County, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A car went up in flames during a two-vehicle crash in Marion County Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the crash occurred at the intersection of Northeast 10th Street Road and East Highway 40 near the Lake Waldena Resort, though Marion County Fire Rescue was able to extinguish the fire.
WCJB
Semi trailer catches fire on U.S. 301 in Orange Heights
ORANGE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was backed up on a busy road as Alachua County Fire Rescue crews battled a semi-truck trailer fire on Thursday. Crews say the commercial vehicle caught fire on U.S. Highway 301 near State Road 26 in Orange Heights. Law enforcement blocked the highway northbound...
WCJB
Head-on crash leaves one dead in High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a head-on collision near the Alachua - Columbia County line on Wednesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a semi-truck crashed head-on with another vehicle on U.S. Highway 441 near High Springs. Troopers say a car was driving erratically on...
2 semi trucks crash into each other on I-75 in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that two semi trucks crashed Tuesday night at mile marker 411 on Interstate-75 in Columbia County. STORY: New Selena Quintanilla single, ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti,’ to drop Friday. FHP said that at approximately 11:30 p.m., a 56-year-old...
Comments / 0