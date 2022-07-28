Man who got out of SUV parked on shoulder hit by car, killed on I-10 EB

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ephrain Algernon Nelson, 34, was arrested Saturday night and charged with grand theft of a vehicle and resisting arrest without violence. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that her vehicle was stolen from Campus Walk Apartments and then returned by Nelson. The officer reported that when he arrived, he saw Nelson leaving the parking lot from which the vehicle was stolen and returned. After confirming with the victim that Nelson was the alleged thief, the officer made contact with Nelson; after the officer commanded Nelson to stop, he allegedly ran but was detained.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO