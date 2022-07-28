ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Plaines, IL

Man who got out of SUV parked on shoulder hit by car, killed on I-10 EB

News4Jax.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.news4jax.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Multiple children, baby hospitalized after wreck on I-75

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - At least five people, including a baby, were taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed on Interstate 75 near High Springs on Monday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened near mile marker 406 on I-75. They say one adult and four...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

2-vehicle crash injures 5 in Gilchrist County

Five people were injured when an SUV failed to stop at an intersection along County Road 340 and struck a pickup on Sunday night in Gilchrist County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release, a 23-year-old female from Deltona driving an SUV westbound on CR 340 around 6:45 p.m. failed to stop at the State Road 47 intersection. She struck a pickup being driven north on SR 47 by a 27-year-old male from Moultrie, Georgia. The pickup overturned and one passenger from the SUV was ejected from the vehicle.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Prosecutors: Man ran red light while out on bond in Clay County crash that left another man critically injured

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A judge on Monday revoked the bond for a 40-year-old man charged in a fiery crash in Clay County that severely injured a 23-year-old man in April. According to prosecutors, last month, while out on bond, Clifford Ringer, of Middleburg, ran a red light. Prosecutors said it’s the same scenario that led to the crash involving Gavin Conroy, of Clay County, who suffered burns over 90% of his body.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Des Plaines, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Des Plaines, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#I 10#Traffic Accident#Eb#Fhp
WCJB

Two killed in Clay County gyroplane crash

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead after an experimental plane crashed in Melrose Saturday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at a field near County Road 214 and Melrose Road, around 10 a.m.. The aircraft is being identified as a gyroplane, which is a...
MELROSE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man on probation arrested for stealing car from Campus Walk Apartments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ephrain Algernon Nelson, 34, was arrested Saturday night and charged with grand theft of a vehicle and resisting arrest without violence. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that her vehicle was stolen from Campus Walk Apartments and then returned by Nelson. The officer reported that when he arrived, he saw Nelson leaving the parking lot from which the vehicle was stolen and returned. After confirming with the victim that Nelson was the alleged thief, the officer made contact with Nelson; after the officer commanded Nelson to stop, he allegedly ran but was detained.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
mainstreetdailynews.com

LCPD responds to 3 gunfire incidents

Three separate gunfire incidents since Saturday night resulted in one home being damaged in Lake City. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, officers responded to the first call for reported gunfire on Saturday at 11:39 p.m. at NE Montana Street. The victim heard three or four rounds shot outside and noise inside their residence. Further investigation revealed one round that penetrated the home causing damage. Officers also found shell casings where the gunfire apparently originated.
LAKE CITY, FL
mycbs4.com

Eight arrested for an illegal cockfighting operation in Marion County

The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested eight people today, Aug. 1st, for an illegal cockfighting operation. The Sheriff's Office says on Saturday, July 30th, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST), MCSO, AIR-1, and Marion County Animal Control (MCAC) developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for an illegal cockfighting operation located at 6950 NW 44th Ave in Ocala.
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Car goes up in flames after crash in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A car went up in flames during a two-vehicle crash in Marion County Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the crash occurred at the intersection of Northeast 10th Street Road and East Highway 40 near the Lake Waldena Resort, though Marion County Fire Rescue was able to extinguish the fire.
WCJB

Semi trailer catches fire on U.S. 301 in Orange Heights

ORANGE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was backed up on a busy road as Alachua County Fire Rescue crews battled a semi-truck trailer fire on Thursday. Crews say the commercial vehicle caught fire on U.S. Highway 301 near State Road 26 in Orange Heights. Law enforcement blocked the highway northbound...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Head-on crash leaves one dead in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a head-on collision near the Alachua - Columbia County line on Wednesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a semi-truck crashed head-on with another vehicle on U.S. Highway 441 near High Springs. Troopers say a car was driving erratically on...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Action News Jax

2 semi trucks crash into each other on I-75 in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that two semi trucks crashed Tuesday night at mile marker 411 on Interstate-75 in Columbia County. STORY: New Selena Quintanilla single, ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti,’ to drop Friday. FHP said that at approximately 11:30 p.m., a 56-year-old...

Comments / 0

Community Policy