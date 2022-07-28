Motorola's svelte Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 rival has been shown off

(Image credit: Motorola)

Motorola has taken a break for a few years after launching its last foldable phone, the Motorola Razr 2020, but we now know that it's got a Razr 2022 on the way - because the company itself has confirmed as much.

Posting on Weibo (opens in new tab), a Chinese social media platform, Motorola has teased its upcoming folding phone in detail, providing a look at the design as well as specs for the thing.

You can see the first image above - it shows two rear cameras, as well as a large outer display that seems to have loads of functions. Separately, the brand confirmed that the phone will use the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, a top-end processor that'll provide lots of processing power.

The phone is being teased alongside the Moto X30 Pro, which we now know will have 125W fast charging and three rear cameras.

Both are set to debut on August 2, another thing that these teasers confirm, which is when we'll find out all the other specs of the phones.

It's not clear if it'll be a global unveiling or just a Chinese one. In the last few years Motorola has made a concerted effort at breaking into the Chinese market, launching a few products that don't make their way to the rest of the world, but hopefully we'll see the Razr globally.

Analysis: a busy time for foldables

The Motorola Razr 2022's launch date, of August 2, means it'll debut just eight days before a close rival, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

This will have the exact same form factor - a 'clamshell' folding phone - as well as likely equally high-end specs, and possibly a similar price too.

The Z Flip 4 will likely go on sale soon after its August 10 unveiling, so we'll have to see if the Razr 2022 gets a similar release date or whether it arrives in second place - if it comes before the Z Flip, it could sway people interested in buying a new clamshell.

The Z Flip 4 is expected to debut alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, so that's going to be a big day for folding phones - it sounds like the first half of August will bring us lots of new members of that growing niche.

Tom's role in the TechRadar team is to specialize in phones and tablets, but he also takes on other tech like electric scooters, smartwatches, fitness, mobile gaming and more. He is based in London, UK.

He graduated in American Literature and Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. Prior to working in TechRadar freelanced in tech, gaming and entertainment, and also spent many years working as a mixologist. Outside of TechRadar he works in film as a screenwriter, director and producer.