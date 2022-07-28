Proposed city property sale raises questions

LOGAN — Following a lengthy discussion of a resolution that was originally designated an emergency, Logan City Council moved the item for first reading Tuesday night.

Resolution No. 30, 2022 authorizes the mayor, on behalf of the city, to approve the purchase of property located at 33758 Sutton Road. The city signed an agreement for the purchase to be negotiated by the Hocking County Community Improvement Corporation, or CIC.

Currently, an offer on the property stands from the Georgia-based Jeremias Exhaust Systems, for the sum of $5,000.

Councilwoman Shirley Chapman, 2nd Ward, voiced objection to reading the ordinance as an emergency and moved for it to be given a first reading. Councilman Mike Berry, At Large, concurred, and ultimately so did Councilman Jim Robinson, At Large.

Council voted 3-3, meaning Council President Denise Whalen had to break the tie; she voted in favor of the ordinance getting a first reading, rather than treating it as an emergency. Council also voted to amend the item to remove its emergency clause.

Robinson, however, explained before the vote that the item was presented as an emergency essentially to speed up the process.

Logan City Code, section 30.12 rule 10, states that “All legislation passed as emergency legislation must state the reason for the emergency, and not in the mere general terms that such action is ‘necessary for the peace, health, welfare, and safety of the city.’”

Both Chapman and Berry expressed that they would like to know more, generally, about the property sale and the potential buyer.

“I see no negotiation,” Chapman said. “We have to give up part of this money to the CIC for doing nothing, as far as I’m concerned... It’s just about like giving it away. Yes, they have spent money on fixing up the property, they’ve been there eight years, they would have had to pay rent someplace. And I would just like to hear some more facts and figures about what they are contributing in order for us to give up what the appraiser said it’s worth – $55,000.”

According to the Hocking County Auditor’s website, at 100% appraisal the 2.7-acre property is worth $74,540 ( $46,370 land value + $28,170 building value); assessed at 35%, $26,090 (its taxable value). A listing of previous sales of the property on the website indicates that in 1998, the property was sold to Selkirk, Inc. for $2.46 million; in 2002, Selkirk L.L.C. purchased it for $1.7 million; and in 2012, Logan Real Estate Holdings bought it for $42,000.

Hocking County Auditor Ken Wilson explained Wednesday, however, that one reason for the large drop in price in the last listed sale is that around 2005-06 the 2.7-acre parcel was split off from an originally larger plot of around 24 acres, and it is this larger property that is reflected in the earlier sales.

According to a 2013 Logan Daily News report , Logan Real Estate Holdings donated the property to the city that year “to be used for the storage of city equipment.” According to that report, the city spent $2,000 on a building assessment and was to pay $7,500 to close on the building.

Council members noted Tuesday night that the 40x40 building on the property may have to be demolished, and very little of it may be salvageable. However, Jeremias Inc. Engineering Director Clark Pridemore told The Logan Daily News Wednesday that the building is a major asset, as it is a testing facility for what Jeremias manufactures: exhaust systems, or rather exhaust ductwork.

From household chimneys to hospital generators, from school boiler rooms to commercial kitchens, the building is used to test the safety of such products, Pridemore explained. The testing facility, built in the ‘80s, may be one of only a couple available in the country, he added.

“It was pretty unique in the site and the shape of it,” Pridemore said. “Also the resources that are available – the (natural) gas that runs the gas generators to simulate a, whether it’s a kitchen cooking appliance or whether it’s a backup diesel generator – so that’s the type of testing that would be done inside that building.”

Pridemore said Jeremias’ Logan facility employs one full-time lab technician and seasonal part-time employees. The lab tech has worked at the facility since before Jeremias took over, Pridemore said.

The company hopes that by purchasing and refurbishing the Logan facility, it can create more local jobs and retain its “local expertise,” he said.

“We would continue to to do product development and safety certification from that building,” Pridemore said. “We’ve got some some really tremendous growth and a lot of that is due to the parts that are products that have been developed from that Logan facility. So we’ve got future plans to continue to expand in our footprint down here in Atlanta and our research lab up there in Ohio.”

Pridemore, who is from Lancaster and worked for Selkirk, noted that a fire in October of last year did indeed severely damaged the interior building; therefore it has not been in use since then. However, Jeremias has continued to pay rent.

“It’s been out of commission, we’ve been unable to use it because of the damages,” Pridemore said. “Our intentions would be to salvage it without demolishing the building.”

City Service Director Bruce Walker said Tuesday night that “there hasn’t been a cleanup because we’re waiting to get some settled,” in regards to the building. “The insurance company’s waiting for us to do something so they can settle with us. That’s the big thing. We’ve held the insurance company up since November, trying to get something done with this building.”

According to a copy of a letter from Jeremias Inc. to Joy Davis, executive director of the CIC, Matthew Bertler, of Jeremias Inc., wrote that “More than 8 years ago, Jeremias rejuvenated the once abandoned facility and has utilized it as a testing facility to develop and safety certify products for the North American market.”

The June 13 letter states that Jeremias will offer the $5,000 to purchase the property, adding, “Our intentions are to invest in the community and improve the building to make it operable again. Our continued presence will bring jobs & commerce to the area.” Pridemore expressed that his company is eager to get back to work in Logan.

The letter also states that Jeremias Inc. has paid over $73,000 in rent over the past eight years, as well as an approximate $200,000 insurance claim payment. City Auditor Chris Robers said Tuesday that the building contributes around $700 in income tax per year.

The Logan Daily News previously reported that the council indefinitely tabled the first presented CIC agreement (Resolution No. 22, 2022), though later reintroduced the agreement and passed it as Emergency Resolution No. 27, 2022, after adding more specific language.

Robinson explained that following the acceptance of an offer an agreement would be made that would ensure the company could not just buy the property and, for example, resell it immediately.

Law Director Abigail Saving said this must be made clear in any such agreement, whether it be “right of first refusal or some type of reversionary interest in the property, in the event that Jeremias doesn’t do what they say that they want to.”

Both Chapman and Berry have been critical of the terms of the CIC agreement and the sale itself since the deal was introduced. Resolution No. 30, 2022 will be read two more times.

Logan City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Its next meeting will be Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers, 10 S. Mulberry St. Meetings are open to the public.

Email at kjohnson@logandaily.com.