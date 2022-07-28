Firefighter, comrades honored for burning crash rescue

LOGAN – Early on the morning of June 26, Logan firefighter Jeff Dobson was leading a crew in response to an accident near the intersection of East Front and Market streets. When they arrived to find a crashed motorcycle, on fire, with its rider lying beside it, Dobson remembers, he didn’t stop to think.

“No, there was no thinking,” Dobson recalled. “You just jump out and do it, because I knew what had to happen and how quickly it had to happen, which was get him away from the bike… I had to shield a wall between him and the bike and then once I did that, I knew we had about 30 seconds. We had to move him before the rest of the gas came out of the tank.”

So that’s exactly what Dobson did. Though wearing less than his full complement of protective gear, he ran toward the burning bike, and made himself a human barrier so the victim could be carried to safety. (The man is reportedly still in recovery.)

“He put himself between the burning motorcycle and the victim to shield him from the flames,” recounted Logan Fire Chief Chris Maley on Monday, during a ceremony to recognize Dobson and fellow firefighters Joe Ellis and Jason Woodgeard for their heroism.

“Some people would say, ‘They’re just doing their job,’” Maley said of the first responders. “But in this case, I say this crew went above and beyond their normal duties by far.” Maley presented the men with what he described as the Logan Fire Department’s first-ever Lifesaving Award.

Maley also bestowed on Dobson a chief’s citation, and the highest honor his department can give, the Medal of Valor. But that didn’t end the accolades for the 24-year Logan Fire veteran and former U.S. Army Ranger Monday, as he also received a citation for valor from the Logan Police Department, and a congressional commendation, presented by a representative from the office of U.S. Rep. Mike Carey.

Maley told a small audience that gathered for the event at Logan High School that Dobson’s extraordinary act did not go unnoticed by other local first responders. He read from an email that was sent to him about six hours after the crash by a Logan Police officer, who called Dobson’s actions “one of the most heroic things I’ve ever seen.”

Logan Police Chief Jerry Mellinger said Monday that Dobson brought “great credit upon himself, the City of Logan and the Logan Fire Department” with his bravery.

“You hear many times people say, ‘If this happened, this is what I’d do. If that happened, this is what I’d do,’” Mellinger said. “And many times, given that opportunity, that’s not what happens. They choose the easier of those paths. I will say this: Jeff chose to take that path even at risk of his own well-being.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was also represented at Monday’s event in the person of Lt. Steven Daugherty, who said he was deeply impressed by Dobson’s heroic actions, but not surprised, because Logan has an “awesome” fire department.

“Your guys’ professionalism, your guys’ system, to us has always been top notch,” Daugherty told the firefighters. “This did not surprise me when I saw your actions... because you guys are top notch. And I want to say thank you for your actions that night.”

Dobson himself emphasized that while he happened to be the one who got to the victim first, the rescue was done by a team.

“It was a group effort,” he declared. “I feel like I’m standing here alone when it was absolutely a group effort – always has been and always will be. I didn’t do that alone.”

Email at jphillips@logandaily.com.