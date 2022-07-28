Plaintiff, two defendants in Athens County sex abuse lawsuit ask court to let it proceed

COLUMBUS – Following the conviction of a fourth family member in a high-profile Athens County sex abuse case, three parties to a federal lawsuit related to the case have asked a judge to lift a stay on the litigation and allow it to move forward. The judge has granted the motion.

Jonathan Bellar, 27, pled guilty on July 14 to endangering children, a third-degree felony. He had originally been facing a charge of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, for allegedly sexually assaulting his sister, Serah Bellar, when she was between the ages of 5 and 12.

Serah Bellar, now 19, has filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, against a number of parties including Athens County and members of her family. She alleges that her parents required their children to attend a Waverly, Ohio-based church run by her uncle, which taught the doctrine that siblings should procreate with each other, and that from age five to 12 she was sexually abused by her family members. She also alleges that Athens County Children Service authorities had information that the abuse was going on, but did nothing to stop it.

A number of criminal cases resulted from investigation of Serah Bellar’s allegations. Those convicted of criminal charges include her parents Robert and Deborah Bellar; her brother Josiah Bellar; and a former Athens County Sheriff’s deputy. Her lawsuit was put on hold by a federal judge in May at the request of Athens County, to allow the county to resolve the criminal case against a second brother, Jonathan Bellar, the last criminal defendant in the case whose charges were still pending.

That case was resolved with Jonathan Bellar’s guilty plea in Athens County Common Pleas Court. According to a judgment entry in the case that was submitted to the U.S. District Court, Jonathan Bellar was sentenced to three years of community control probation, the conditions of which include that he will find and keep a job; submit to a drug and alcohol assessment and follow all recommendations; not drink or use illegal drugs; and have no contact with his sister. He has an underlying two-year prison sentence that can be imposed if he violates probation.

Following Jonathan Bellar’s plea and sentencing, on July 22 Serah Bellar, and lawsuit defendants Athens County and former sheriff’s deputy Jimmy Childs filed a joint motion with the federal court, asking it to lift the stay and let the lawsuit proceed.

In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Edmund Sargus, Jr., granted the motion to lift the stay.

In addition to the county and Childs, the lawsuit also includes claims against Serah Bellar’s parents; her uncle, James Bellar; and his church, Dove Outreach. Bellar is proceeding with the litigation under the pseudonym Jane Doe, because she has legally changed her name and wishes to keep her new name a secret.

Claims against the Bellars and the church include civil conspiracy, sex trafficking of children, compelling and promoting prostitution, obstruction of justice and racketeering. Claims against Childs and the county include negligence and failure to provide equal protection under the law, as well as a claim that Childs sexually harassed her.

Email at jphillips@logandaily.com.