Ohio announces seven new economic development projects

(The Center Square) – Seven new industry projects are expected to create nearly 700 new jobs and retain more than 3,000 across Ohio, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.

The projects, which the state says are expected to result in more than $39 million in new payroll out of $51.8 million in new investments, all received approval from the Ohio Tax Credit Authority for incentives.

The largest project is in Butler County, in southwest Ohio, where Synchrony Bank is relocating to West Chester Township.

Synchrony, an online bank, moved its corporate headquarters to the Centre Pointe Office Park. The state said its relocation will create 300 jobs and generate $16.5 million in new annual payroll. It should also retain $182.5 million in existing payroll.

The state approved a 1.464% nine-year job creation tax credit for the project.

Also in southwest Ohio, Rev4 LLC plans a new project in Cincinnati that it says will create 43 full-time positions and $4.7 million in payroll. The state approved a 2%, eight-year job creation tax credit for the project.

Three projects are planned in southeast Ohio, including Chillicothe Kenworth LCC and Roadforce LCC expanding to create 119 full-time positions. The parts and accessories provider for Kenworth trucks received a 1.481%, six-year job creation tax credit.

Also, McWane Inc., an iron pipe manufacturer, received a 1.372%, six-year job creation tax credit for an expansion project in Coshocton expected to mean 50 new jobs. And, Evans Food, a snack food maker in Portsmouth, is getting a 1.097%, six-year job creation tax credit for an expansion expected to add 40 jobs.

In northeast Ohio, Berkshire Refrigerated Warehousing, in Lorain County, received a 1.462%, eight-year job creation tax credit for a new project that it says will mean 90 new jobs.

Finally, in northwest Ohio, Motion Controls Robotics, a robotic packaging and handling system business, says it will add 18 new jobs thanks to an expansion project in Fremont. It received a 1.198%, six-year job creation tax credit.