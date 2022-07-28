Three things to know

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

The Logan Daily News
Court green-lights Bellar sex abuse lawsuit. A young Athens County woman’s federal lawsuit over her alleged sexual abuse by family members was put on hold while her brother’s criminal case was pending. He has now taken a plea, and a judge has cleared the suit to proceed. Learn more on page A3.

Keep an eye on that cat converter. AAA East Central is warning that catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across the country again after initially spiking during the pandemic, and reminding motorists to take steps to protect their vehicles and catalytic converters. Learn more on page A7.

Tax incentives awarded to business projects. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority has approved tax incentives for seven new industry projects, that Gov. Mike DeWine hopes will create nearly 700 new jobs and retain more than 3,000 across Ohio. Learn more on page A10.

NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Cats
The Logan Daily News

If you're looking for the best return on your advertising investment throughout the Logan area market, The Logan Daily News delivers three days a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). We believe that publishing a newspaper is a public trust to be carried out with energy, vision, integrity and compassion, independent of special interests. We are a community newspaper, accountable to our readers in all that we do.

 https://www.logandaily.com/

