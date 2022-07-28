Local students make OU Lancaster dean’s list

LANCASTER – Five students from Logan were among the 97 students who were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Ohio University Lancaster.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

From Logan, the dean’s list includes Taryn Eveland, Deven Harden, Thomas Hill, Shailyn Mullett and Aidan Oldham.