ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, OH

Dobson citation

By JIM PHILLIPS/THE LOGAN DAILY NEWS
The Logan Daily News
The Logan Daily News
 3 days ago

Firefighter Jeff Dobson listens as Logan Fire Chief Chris Maley reads an account of Dobson’s heroic actions on June 26.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Logan, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citation
The Logan Daily News

The Logan Daily News

Logan, OH
125
Followers
162
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

If you're looking for the best return on your advertising investment throughout the Logan area market, The Logan Daily News delivers three days a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). We believe that publishing a newspaper is a public trust to be carried out with energy, vision, integrity and compassion, independent of special interests. We are a community newspaper, accountable to our readers in all that we do.

 https://www.logandaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy