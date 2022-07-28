FRIDAY UPDATE: Friday’s Mega Millions Estimated at $1.28 Billion

www.capecod.com
Will You Help Tyson Find a Home on Cape Cod?
Meet Tyson! This silver lab weighs in at a whopping 100 lbs and is looking for someone to help him on his weight-loss journey. He loves a good game of fetch or a nice long walk and then he’s ready to keep you company while you watch your favorite shows. This big boy is a strong puller on leash, but he’s very and working on getting better at his leash skills using his favorite thing: treats! Tyson can be very vocal, especially around new people so be prepared for some barking! He is weary with strangers and will take time to get to know you. Older kids that would be comfortable with a big, sometimes bouncy boy would be fine. Tyson would prefer to be the only dog in the home, but may enjoy some similar-energy dog friends.
Mid-Cape Home Centers Raises Over $38K for Local First Responder Mental Health
CAPE COD – Each year, Mid-Cape Home Centers participates in the E.J. Jaxtimer Charter Cup, an annual fundraiser organized to bring together local building industry companies for a friendly competition to raise funds for a local non-profit of their choice. “For the second year in a row, we conducted a team survey to determine which cause we should fundraise for in this year’s Charter Cup. The team voted for Mental Health awareness,” said Crystal Pieschel, Director of Marketing.
