Walnut Street project in Evansville will add bike lanes. But will they be used?

EVANSVILLE , Ind. — An Evansville initiative to create safer ways of transportation hasn't gone unnoticed, with streets being closed and changes to traffic flow.

Phase one, U.S. 41 to Weinbach Avenue, has been finished, and the Walnut Street improvement project will soon be initiating phase two, which officials are calling a "road diet."

It will take the four-lane street and shrink it to two lanes, with a turn lane in the middle and a bike and walk lane on the side. That will be the stretch from Weinbach Avenue to Vann Avenue. Some bike enthusiasts have praised the project, saying it will lead to healthier lifestyles and safer rides for cyclists.

Previous: Complete Streets green-lighted to make Evansville easier and safer to get around

But will the bike lanes be used?

That's a question city officials have been unable to answer with any kind of specific data.

Evansville bike, walking lane use

The city doesn't keep track of bike and walking lane usage quite like how they do with streets. When the city does counts, it sends an official to the street itself to stand there and count the people that are riding a bike or walking at any given moment, city engineer Brent Schmitt said.

Based on a count a few years ago, the city decided Evansville needs to be more accessible, which in part led to the Walnut Street project.

The work is costing millions and being funded by the city state through a grant. Schmitt said the project is his "vision" for Evansville.

"My goal, in what time I'm graced with being able to have this role, is to be able to allow people that live and work and visit our city to be comfortable and to be healthy and to continue to work and go to the grocery and do all these things whether they have a car or not," Schmitt said.

He said the road diet should make traffic flow smoother than before and make pedestrians feel safer. The Courier & Press asked for the data on the usage of bike lanes, but the city was unable to provide any.

Bike lanes

Evansville Trails Coalition Executive Director Lorie Van Hook said existing bike lanes in the city are used everyday for both transportation and and recreation.

"For temporary inconvenience, having infrastructure that supports this kind of mobility is important," Hook said.

Evansville was once ranked among the most-obese city in the country. According to County Health Rankings adult obesity for Vanderburgh County sits at 34%. But Van Hook said cities with more mobility infrastructure, such as bike and walking lanes, tend to be healthier.

Walnut Street is one of many streets with those types of options. They also came in through the overhaul of North Main Street, and they dot several roads along the greenway.

"The more we find a way to make connections and mobility, the healthier and safer the community feels," Van Hook said.

Creating awareness

She also hopes the stretch will make riding safer for cyclists.

Evansville Bicycle Club held a "ride of silence" a few months ago to honor those who were injured or killed in biking accidents. From 2009-2013, there were 145 bike-related accidents reported in Vanderburgh County.

Vice President of Evansville Bicycle Club Mario Leavell said he has seen more people out using the lanes, which creates awareness for drivers.

"I'm glad to see the city put more infrastructure for bike lanes," he said. "I hope they continue adding more bike lanes."

Alexa Shrake can be reached by email at AShrake@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Walnut Street project in Evansville will add bike lanes. But will they be used?