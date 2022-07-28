'Pizza Run Indy' to support Gleaners Food Bank

www.wthr.com
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe Lantern
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
We're Dizzy, We're Exhausted, But We Didn't Quit! - Dizzy Runs Indianapolis Pro - Am Event RecapTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
indianapolismonthly.com
Fabio Goes Shopping At Lafayette Square
The security alarm sounds at 9:55 a.m. on a sunny Monday in May. The source of the high-pitched squeal is hard to pinpoint as it bounces off the barbed wire–topped walls that protect the lots of several nearby businesses. Most of the dignitaries, reporters, and even police officers gathered on the fresh blacktop in front of the new IMPD Northwest District headquarters between Lafayette Road and West 38th Street seem not to care or even notice. They just raise their voices over the incessant electronic scream.
East Indianapolis herbalism school offers lessons in healing, sustainability
INDIANAPOLIS — What if the secret to a healthier life was in your own backyard?. On the east side of Indianapolis, a school dedicated to teaching folks the practice of foraging, land stewardship and herbalism is showing people how to harness the power of plants all around us. "Herbalism...
City, nonprofit team up to DoorDash groceries to families in need
INDIANAPOLIS — DoorDash is going to help get quality food and groceries to so-called food deserts in Indianapolis. The company is partnering with local nonprofit Faith, Hope and Love Community and the city to help fight food insecurity. They say it is hunger relief delivered straight to your doorstep.
See Eerie Photos Taken Inside Indiana Catacombs
Did you know that running underneath Indianapolis sits some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
Indianapolis’ Top 10 Black Food and Drink Experiences
Pictured: James Jones of His Place Eatery | Photo credit:Mira Cassidy. Indianapolis, Indiana, has a much-desired and robust Black-owned culinary scene. From classy catering experiences, top vegan food trucks and soul food restaurants that everyone knows to up-and-coming restaurants and lounges, Indianapolis hits the mark.
Elwood community remembers Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — On Tuesday, the city of Elwood came together for a prayer vigil to remember Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz outside the police department. It gave many a chance to say "thank you" to an officer who gave so much to his community. “The City of Elwood and the...
WTHR
Verizon stores offering free backbacks Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — Some schools went back to class last week, and thousands of Indianapolis Public School students will be heading back to school Monday. If your child still needs school supplies, there's a backpack giveaway happening Sunday at Verizon TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the country, including 28 locations in central Indiana.
Ronald McDonald House throws birthday party for therapy dog
INDIANAPOLIS — A very special dog celebrated a birthday Wednesday at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana. The home's therapy dog and "Chief Cheer Officer," Mac, turned 6 years old, complete with cake and presents. The Ronald McDonald House said Mac, an Australian labradoodle, "provides comfort to families...
Firefly Children & Family Alliance making more of a difference, thanks to merger
INDIANAPOLIS — Children's Bureau and Families First announced a merger in 2020 in an effort to allow greater efficiency and impact. That merger went through in April 2021 and by the end of that year, they served more than 90,000 children and 50,000 families. This year, they renamed as...
Meet Roman, Helina and Nicolas! They're the newly named tiger cubs at the Indy Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — The wait is over! We now know the names of all three tiger cubs born at the Indianapolis Zoo. The trio are named Roman, Helina and Nicolas. The announcement came on International Tiger Day. NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the naming contest...
Memorial fund established for fallen Elwood police officer
ELWOOD, Ind. — An official memorial fund has been set up for an Elwood police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty early Sunday. The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation established the fund in memory of Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot while conducting a traffic stop at SR 37 and CR 1000 North in Madison County just after 2 a.m. He was transported to a hospital in Elwood before being taken to an Indianapolis hospital, where he died.
Chick-fil-A in downtown Indianapolis to open Aug. 4
INDIANAPOLIS — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to downtown Indianapolis. The restaurant, located at 10 E. Washington St., one block south of Monument Circle, opens Thursday, Aug. 4. The downtown Indianapolis Chick-fil-A will be open for dine-in and carry-out Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Damar Services opening east side clinic in August
INDIANAPOLIS — Damar Services is opening a clinic on the east side of Indianapolis in August. The facility, located at 1640 North Ritter Ave., will house Damar’s community-based treatment, outpatient behavioral health, foster care programs and the Damar-sponsored Advocacy and Training Alliance. All of that will be under...
Indy organization helps families with last-minute after school care questions
INDIANAPOLIS — With back-to-school season well underway, before- and after-school programs are quickly filling up. "An after-school program is most effective when it is high quality," said Lakshmi Hasanadka, CEO of Indiana Afterschool Network, noting the programs are often a lifeline for children looking to grow and develop. "We have tools and resources that are available to help a program build their quality."
Greenwood company bringing relief to Kentucky flood victims
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Hoosiers are heading to Kentucky to set up a base camp to help those impacted by flooding in the state. The team at USA Upstar, a disaster relief company in Greenwood, is loading up materials for tents to be set up, as well as mobile showers and bathrooms, to make sure those who have lost everything feel like they're at home.
Indy students head back to school with 'personal brand'
INDIANAPOLIS — A group of Indianapolis students is heading into the school year with enhanced creative skills. It's all thanks to a summer Youth Branding Camp through Indy's YEP We Design Foundation. Von Watts created the foundation to empower underserved youth through creativity, character building and entrepreneurship. "I wanted...
‘Perfect the way he is’ | Plainfield family shares journey of son’s cleft lip, palate
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — July is National Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness Month, which affects thousands of babies every year. For many families, the journey can be overwhelming and difficult. “His nose was open with a big gap and his palate is open all the way through,” said Susan Thorp.
YMCA needs workers for before and afterschool care
FISHERS, Ind. — At a YMCA day camp at Grace Church in Fishers, Marsha Day has an important role. "It's a lot of fun. Keeps me young. They make me laugh," said Day. Day helps working parents make sure their child is safe. "The Y is essential to parents...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Hot and stormy at times this week
INDIANAPOLIS — There will be another complex of storms possible on Tuesday. These complexes of storms are developing on the edge of a hot dome of air. Central Indiana gets under that hot dome and forecast highs are in the lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. Storm chances return later...
wrtv.com
3 Indiana Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000
Ind. — While no one won the Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday's drawing, three people who bought tickets in Indiana have won $10,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The three winners matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball in the July 26 jackpot drawing. The tickets...
WTHR
