ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

St. Mary’s College Women’s Lacrosse, 10 Players Recognized by IWLCA

By Nairem Moran, St. Mary's College of Maryland Athletics
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43RjEU_0gvqSr6v00

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. – The Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) named 398 schools across Divisions I, II, III, and NAIA as 2022 IWLCA Academic Honor Squads on Wednesday afternoon (July 27). In addition, the IWLCA honored 1,104 student-athletes from 194 different institutions with a spot on the 2022 IWLCA Division III Academic Honor Roll.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team is picking up their 10th consecutive Academic Honor Squad distinction while 10 team members were named to the Academic Honor Roll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T38y8_0gvqSr6v00
Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aSXY3_0gvqSr6v00
Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ddakj_0gvqSr6v00
Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jv5j2_0gvqSr6v00
Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IaBuY_0gvqSr6v00
Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5Sw3_0gvqSr6v00
Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ac87_0gvqSr6v00
Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ltj4o_0gvqSr6v00
Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KgxVi_0gvqSr6v00
Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pr6Ng_0gvqSr6v00
Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

To qualify for the prestigious Academic Honor Squad award, the women’s lacrosse team must have posted a 3.2 or higher team GPA for the academic year.

St. Mary’s College posted a 3.557 team GPA during the 2021-22 academic year for its 13th Academic Honor Squad recognition in 15 years. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IWLCA did not name Academic Honor Squads in 2020. St. Mary’s was the only institution to represent the United East Conference.

To be eligible to be named to the Academic Honor Roll, student-athletes must be junior, senior, or graduate students and have earned a cumulative academic GPA of 3.50 or greater.

The 10 Seahawks on the Academic Honor Roll were Jayne Barkman ’22 (Lothian, Md./Southern), Kelly Emge ’22 (Forest Hill, Md./Fallston), Mary Kate Fitz-Patrick (Cockeysville, Md./Notre Dame Prep), Camryn Gentner ’22 (Catonsville, Md./Catonsville), Lucy Gussio ’22 (Baldwin, Md./Notre Dame Prep), Stephanie Heffron ’22 (Bowie, Md./St. John’s College), and Susanna Schmidt ’22 (Poolesville, Md./Poolesville) and juniors Lily Davison (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney), Erin Piper (Manchester, Md./Manchester Valley), and Nancy Slaughter (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney).

Barkman , Emge , Fitz-Patrick , Gussio , Heffron , and Schmidt are all repeat selections while all 10 were named 2021-22 United East Scholar-Athletes.

In its inaugural season in the United East, St. Mary’s (13-6) claimed the top seed with an undefeated 6-0 conference record, hosted the 2022 United East Conference Women’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament, and hoisted the program’s fourth conference championship trophy. With the United East automatic qualification in hand, St. Mary’s made the program’s ninth appearance in the NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament and advanced to the second round.

Past IWLCA Academic Honor Squad Awards

  • 2008
  • 2009
  • 2010
  • 2012
  • 2013
  • 2014
  • 2015
  • 2016
  • 2017
  • 2018
  • 2019
  • 2021
  • 2022

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy