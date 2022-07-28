ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week: Stewart

By Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland
 3 days ago
Stewart is a 4-year-old, 27-pound, tri-color beagle boy ISO his forever home. Stewart has just arrived and is quickly making friends everywhere he goes. He is a friendly, outgoing boy that likes people and other dogs.

Stewart has enjoyed exploring the backyard in his foster home! He would love to have a fenced yard and a canine companion in his forever home.

Please click this link, and visit Stewart to see and read the most up-to-date information about him!

Stewart has finished his vetting and is ready for a foster or forever home to call his own.

Through this link , you will meet all of our dogs in ISO foster or forever homes. Send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you would like to foster or adopt Stewart.

