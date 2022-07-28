ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

Dunkin’ Celebrates Grand Opening of Waldorf’s Next Generation Restaurant with Free Coffee for a Year Giveaway

By Southern Maryland Chronicle News Desk
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQolr_0gvqSohy00

WALDORF, Md. (July 27, 2022) – Dunkin’ today announced that it will celebrate the grand opening of Waldorf’s newest Next Generation restaurant located at 2040 Crain Highway on Friday, July 29. Starting at 9:00 AM, the restaurant will reward the first 100 customers with Free Coffee for a Year!*

From 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, guests are also invited to enjoy a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee**, giveaways from the Dunkin’ Prize Wheel giveaways, and a special appearance from Dunkin’ mascot Cuppy.

At 10:00 AM, Dunkin franchisee Shailesh Patel Gayatry will host the store’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Following the ribbon cutting, Gayatry, in partnership with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, will present a $1,000 grant to the Southern Maryland Food Bank.

With its Next-Gen store design, people who live and work in Waldorf can run on Dunkin’ faster and more conveniently than ever before. The Next Gen restaurant offers Waldorf a first-hand look at Dunkin’s enhanced store experience, with a modern look that provides a fresh, friendly, vibrant and engaging environment.

Exciting elements of the new restaurant experience at the?Waldorf, MD location include:

  • A Modern Design: ?The openness, colors, and materials used in the design help create an approachable, positive, and energetic environment. Just one example of the eye-catching design elements that guests can expect is a front-facing bakery case for an even closer look at our delicious baked goods.
  • Dunkin’ on Demand: ?Next Gen restaurants feature a dedicated mobile order pick-up area so guests who order ahead via the Dunkin’ App can get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before. Guests can track the status of their mobile order placed for in-store pick-up via a digital order status board.
  • Premium Pours: ?Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are poured through an innovative tap system, serving a variety of consistently cold sips, such as iced coffee, iced tea, Cold Brew, and Nitro-Infused Cold Brew (a Next Gen exclusive!). Crew members also use top-quality, flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make handcrafted drinks to order.
  • Increased Energy Efficiency: ?Next Gen restaurants are designed to meet DD Green Achievement specifications. Stores that achieve DD Green Achievement status are built with sustainable and efficient elements like LED lighting, high-efficiency mechanical equipment, low-flow faucets, and more. DD Green Achievement restaurants are performing better than designed. On average, they are 33% more energy efficient compared to conventional Dunkin’ restaurants.

The 2,000-square-foot restaurant will employ approximately 20 crew members and is open daily from 4:00 AM to 8:00 PM. The new restaurant also features indoor seating for 14 and will offer complimentary Wi-Fi for guests.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit? www.DunkinDonuts.com ?or follow us on Facebook? @DunkinUS , Twitter @dunkindonuts , or Instagram @Dunkin.

*No Pur Nec. Open to Waldorf residents in the Waldorf area, 18+/age of maj. Ends 7/29/22. Official Rules are available upon request at 2040 Crain Hwy, Waldorf, MD 20601. Free Coffee For a Year Giveaway recipients receives a coupon book containing 4 free medium hot or iced coffee coupons per month for 14 months good only at the location where the coupon book was issued. ©2022 DD IP Holder LLC.

**Limit one per guest per visit. Only valid at 2040 Crain Highway, Waldorf, MD 20601 between 9 AM-11 AM on July 29. Espresso and dairy alternatives may be an additional cost.

WHERE:

Dunkin’ – 2040 Crain Highway, Waldorf, MD 20601

WHEN:

Friday, July 29, 2022

  • 9:00 AM – Free Coffee for a Year Giveaway
  • 10:00 AM – Ribbon Cutting & Check Presentation
  • 9:00 AM – 11:00AM – Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee, Dunkin’ swag giveaways, ribbon cutting ceremony, check presentation

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

