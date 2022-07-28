St. Mary’s Animal Control Division to Relocate to New Facility

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Animal Control Division of the Department of Emergency Services will relocate its offices Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. The offices will be located at the new Animal Adoption and Resource Center at 22975 FDR Boulevard in California.

During the relocation, Animal Control services will be limited to emergencies. Full operations will resume Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, and weekday office hours will be 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Residents purchasing dog licenses or paying citations should use the new office beginning Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Steve Walker, Director of Emergency Services, said, “We are excited to begin the process of fully activating the new animal care center. We are taking the first step by having our Animal Control Officers relocate to the new building. The Animal Adoption and Resource Center won’t be fully open until September, but now is an opportune time to begin using this facility.”

For information about Animal Control in St. Mary’s County, please visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/es/AnimalControl/ , call 301-475-8018 or email AnimalServices@stmaryscountymd.gov .