ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

St. Mary’s Animal Control Division to Relocate to New Facility

By St. Mary's County Public Information Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z23TT_0gvqSl3n00

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Animal Control Division of the Department of Emergency Services will relocate its offices Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. The offices will be located at the new Animal Adoption and Resource Center at 22975 FDR Boulevard in California.

During the relocation, Animal Control services will be limited to emergencies. Full operations will resume Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, and weekday office hours will be 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Residents purchasing dog licenses or paying citations should use the new office beginning Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Steve Walker, Director of Emergency Services, said, “We are excited to begin the process of fully activating the new animal care center. We are taking the first step by having our Animal Control Officers relocate to the new building. The Animal Adoption and Resource Center won’t be fully open until September, but now is an opportune time to begin using this facility.”

For information about Animal Control in St. Mary’s County, please visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/es/AnimalControl/ , call 301-475-8018 or email AnimalServices@stmaryscountymd.gov .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leonardtown, MD
State
California State
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
California, MD
Leonardtown, MD
Lifestyle
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
Leonardtown, MD
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Walker
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Care#Animal Control Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy