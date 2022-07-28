Big Tech Censorship Is A Way Bigger Problem Than You Thought

Saying that there is big tech censorship, is like saying that the sky is blue. Duh! We've known that for years now.

What we didn't know? Is that big tech censorship is even worse than we thought.

A new study conducted by the MRC (Media Research Center) took a deeper dive into the domino effect of secondhand censorship. The bottom line is, when you add it all up, they found over 144 million items were blocked, in just the first quarter of this year alone.

"The whole point of this study was to go beyond what we normally study, which is direct censorship" said Brian Bradley, "This is 144 million times that users on social media had information kept from them as a result of big tech censorship."

A truly shocking number, but not a shock.

"This is what big tech does, they try to stop the flow of information about the ideas, or the perspectives, that they do not want getting out there" Bradley told KTRH, "So this report was really an attempt to quantify that, and how much does big tech censorship ripple across society."

According to the study, the main topics that big tech looks to censor are war posts, race relations, health information, pro-life content, and so called transgenderism.

Bradley says the only way to combat this is to vote the right people into office, who are in favor of free speech. Because a democracy cannot survive without free speech.