Josh Hawley says he 'doesn't regret anything' about Jan 6 after being mocked for fleeing from Trump fans

Josh Hawley has been the laughing stock of the internet this week, but he’s still insisting he’s not embarrassed about running away from pro-Trump protesters on January 6.

Clips released by the January 6 committee shows the Republican senator running away from those attacking the Capitol building – just hours after being pictured raising his fist in solidarity with them.

He was mercilessly mocked with memes on social media after the clip came to light, and now a reporter has asked him to his face about the incident.

CNN’s Manu Raju asked him directly about the surveillance footage, and he replied: “I don’t regret anything that I did that day."

He added: “It’s a privilege to be attacked by the January 6 Committee, and I want to say thank you for all the help with my fundraising. It’s been tremendous.”

Hawley referred to the merchandise he sells to fundraise, which features images of him showing solidarity with the mob that attacked the Capitol.

He also said: “I don’t regret anything I did on that day. And the reason I’m being attacked by the January 6 Committee is because I’m in their way, and the stand that I took is one that I don’t regret and I won’t back down from.”

It comes after the footage of Hawley was revealed by Democratic congresswoman Elaine Luria after first showing the photograph of him showing his support to protesters before Congress met to certify the presidential election.

“As you can see in this photo, he raised his fist in solidarity with the protesters already amassing at the security gates,” she said.

The video shows him running through the Capitol building as rioters entered the building, and it was met with laughter from the committee room.

