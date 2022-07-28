Franklin Post 75 set to face Leominster in Massachusetts Legion state final

MILFORD — No lead was safe in the the Massachusetts Legion state semifinals Wednesday night at Fino Field as both games saw multi-run comebacks late.

Tournament host Milford Post 59 led 8-2 heading into the seventh inning and came within one strike of advancing to the finals on Thursday on at least three separate occasions, but was unable to shut the door on Leominster Post 151 who scored seven runs in the seventh inning to win, 9-8.

In the second game, Franklin Post 75 trailed Greenfield Post 81, 6-2, heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. Once Greenfield starting pitcher Thomas Thibeault left after throwing 103 pitches through 5 2/3 innings, Post 75 put together a two-out rally, scoring five runs to take a 7-6 lead into the seventh.

Franklin held on for the win.

What this means?

Top seeded Franklin (4-0) will play Leominster (3-1) in the Massachusetts Legion state finals on Thursday.

Playing in a true double-elimination format, Post 151 will have to knock off Post 75 twice (first game is 4 p.m.) to advance to the Northeast Regional, which will be held at the College of the Holy Cross beginning next week.

Franklin defeated Leominster, 3-1, in eight innings earlier in the tournament.

Post 59's season, on the other hand, comes to an end.

By the numbers

Franklin Post 75 scored five unanswered runs in the in the sixth inning to take a 7-6 lead.

Key Plays

Both came in Leominster and Franklin's final at-bat.

Trailing 8-7 in the top of the seventh, recent Leominster High graduate Brandon Arsenault roped a two-out, two-run double to left field giving Post 151 the lead for the first time since the second inning .

Franklin responded in the second game with a two-run double by Jase Lyons to tie the game at 6-6, before Jacob Crisileo gave Post 75 its first lead of the game for good..

Unsung hero(s)

While people will remember the clutch hits off of the bats of Chris Goode, Lyons and Crisileo, it was the bullpen that kept Franklin in the game and within striking distance to allow for the comeback to even happen.

They said it

"Going back to our high school season where we unfortunately lost, just to run and get back will be nice," said Crisileo, referring to Franklin High School's 2-1 loss to Taunton in June's Division 1 state final. Now, Post 75 has a chance to win the Legion state title.

What's next?

Franklin hosts Leominster in the Massachusetts Legion state final. The winner will advance to the Northeast Regional held at the College of the Holy Cross.

Leominster will have to beat Franklin twice to compete at regionals. Game 1 of the state finals is at 4 p.m. in Milford. Game 2 is at 7 p.m. if necessary.

