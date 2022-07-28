ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Headed to the World Series in Maine, Weymouth U12 Cal Ripken cherishes memorable summer

By Jason Snow, The Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago
WEYMOUTH – Ever wondered what it's like to vault a walk-off homer over the fences to end an extra-innings thriller?

Just ask James Mills of the Weymouth U12 Cal Ripken baseball team.

To cap the second game of a title series double-header against Burlington earlier this month, Mills came through in the eighth inning to deliver Weymouth the state crown. Team manager Shaun Walsh described it as “a magical, majestic home run that will live on forever.”

“It meant a lot," Mills said. "It was a very exciting moment."

Have you ever had a highlight quite like that?

"No. Never like that."

How long will you hold on to that memory?

"My whole life," said Mills, without hesitation.

It carries significance because that win boosted Weymouth to a berth in the Regional tournament shortly after. A second-place finish at Regionals then spurred an invite to compete in the Cal Ripken World Series in Waterville, Maine from Aug. 4 through Aug.14. This year's bunch is the first Weymouth team to advance this far.

The team has started a GoFundMe to raise funds for the trip. As of Wednesday morning, the team had raised over $10,000 towards a $25,000 goal.

“I called it in the beginning of it all,” pitcher Dylan Fiori-Hess declared. "I said that we were going to win the state championship. I honestly didn't think we'd make it to the World Series, but we're going."

With an 11-4-1 overall record, it's truly been a memorable summer for all involved. Weymouth cruised through the state tournament on a 5-1 streak.

“They have a collective goal. It’s definitely been a special, special run this summer. I’m so happy to be part of it,” said Walsh .“We’ll see where Maine takes us. They’re going to see a lot of good competition up there, but I think they’re ready to represent Weymouth Cal Ripken and the state of Massachusetts well. I’m looking forward to it.”

As the defensive signal caller, Cameron McFarland has starred in the middle infield since he began playing both second base and shortstop at 10 years old.

“(Communication) helps boost confidence and attitudes," McFarland said. "Attitude is really everything in baseball.”

With communication, comes chemistry. A few years playing together has helped the team bounce back from a potential error in the field, according to Walsh, as well as maintaining an upbeat rhythm throughout a pivotal tilt.

“It’s like a family, honestly," said Fiori-Hess, who hit a grand slam during a win over Burlington in the state tournament earlier this season. "Throughout different sports, we’ve all known each other over five years.”

“They bonded a lot and they’ve gelled a lot as they’ve aged up. Their athleticism and overall playmaking ability (has too), and understanding how the game is played at this level ” Walsh agreed. “As we’ve advanced up in the higher level games, understanding the plays are there to be made. (They) have to be made. Trusting each other that they’re going to make the plays: pitchers trusting the defense behind them.”

Rounding out the team with McFarland, Fiori-Hess and Mills: Tommy Byrne, Gavin Donlan, Dominick Fasoli, Luke Freeman, Jared Hixon, James Krey, Eric Murray, Timmy Mycroft and Owen Walsh. Jordan Krey, Steve McFarland and Mike Murray are assistants on Walsh's coaching staff.

"The leadership aspects they'll show (is what makes the team unique)," Walsh said. "It just seems like (big innings) are tidal waves. When these kids are on, they just start hitting. They make plays. They love playing for each other and they love being out here."

Comments / 1

 

