Medical Report: Decline in standard kids’ vaccinations through COVID ‘staggering’

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Both the World Health Organization and UNICEF have openly expressed concerns about a decline in childhood vaccination in the past two years. KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough has more.

The worldwide numbers are staggering. Over the past two years, more than 25 million infants have missed out on life-saving vaccines. In addition, there has been a decline each year since the beginning of the pandemic.

We are not talking COVID-19 vaccine — these reports are looking at vaccines to prevent conditions like diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, measles/mumps/rubella. The concern is not just for the infants and young children. There is also a worry that the growing number of unvaccinated children could increase the risk of spread to children who have been vaccinated. Efforts are being made to supply so called catch up vaccines and to develop strategies to counteract misinformation.

