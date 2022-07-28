Vote in our poll: Here are Myrtle Beach places to grab a burger on national hamburger day

It’s the second national hamburger day in the United States after May 28, because one just isn’t enough for Americans. While Myrtle Beach has all your great fast food chains like McDonalds and Burger King, there are a few restaurants here that might make for a good change of pace. Here are three restaurants in Myrtle Beach to go enjoy a good old fashioned American burger.







Try one of 34 different burgers at River City Cafe





This one is for the newcomers in Myrtle Beach. With seven locations in the county, River City Cafe has more variations on a burger than you probably thought possible at one single restaurant. Here’s an interesting one — the peanut butter bacon burger is topped with creamy peanut butter and hickory smoked bacon. These specialty burgers come at an affordable price too, ranging from $9 - $11. This restaurant operates from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. every day. There are three locations in Myrtle Beach:

BurgerFi, a chain you might not have heard about yet

Named second in the “ Best Fast Casual Dining Restaurant ” by USAToday, BurgerFi is up and coming when it comes to causal dining chains on the east coast. While it may not have any crazy concoction burgers like other restaurants, you can rely on 100% natural American angus beef or a new veggie variation added this summer that is sourced from local farms. This restaurant is operated from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. and is located at 106 Sayebrook Parkway.

Art Burger Sushi Bar names its burgers after famous artists

It’s hard to make a hamburger look pretty on a plate. Somehow, Art Burger Sushi Bar makes its burgers look good and names them after different artists of different movements. This restaurant also supports local artists by dedicating a portion of the dining room to local art guilds so that they can display their work at no charge. Art Burger Sushi Bar’s hours of operations are from 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. every day, and is located at 706 N Ocean Boulevard.

Wahlburgers is a great spot for tourists at Broadway at the Beach

If you’re a fan of Boston culture, this Dorchester-themed chain has a few burger recipes that hit the spot if you’re looking for a classic hamburger taste. It even has its own version of the popular “impossible burger” recipe that makes many vegetarians and vegans satisfied. This restaurant’s hours are from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. and is located at 1320 Celebrity Circle , at the popular shopping center, Broadway at the Beach.

Results from the poll do not represent any scientific data. If you wish to see another restaurant added to the poll, please email sneditors@thesunnews.com and we will be in touch. General information collected in this form may be published in a future story.