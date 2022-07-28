Griswold veterans coffeehouse membership has 'exploded.' What do these social clubs offer?

GRISWOLD ― When the Veterans Coffee House of Eastern Connecticut opened up its doors for its inaugural meeting in late January, about seven people showed up.

On Tuesday, 25 former service members sat at long folding tables inside the former Pachaug Town Hall building off Voluntown Road in Griswold.

“There’s a high concentration of veterans in Eastern Connecticut and a lot in Griswold,” said founding member Bob Lalumiere, an Air Force veteran. “Membership here has just exploded and we see two or three new faces here each week."

The veterans’ coffeehouse model has proved a popular one since a small group met for the first time in the kitchen area of the Killingly Community Center in 2015. In the years that followed, new coffeehouses inspired by the Danielson group opened in Plainfield, Norwich, Groton and in towns across the state and country.

Dick Wilber, a U.S. Army veteran and the Griswold group’s acting president, said he, like many of his fellow members, was introduced to idea of an informal veterans’ social club by attending meetings in Danielson.

“Then I went to Plainfield for a couple of years before we started talking about forming our own group,” he said.

Wilber, 73, of Canterbury, said the Griswold gatherings, while still maintaining the informal atmosphere of previous iterations, strive to provide different offerings.

“It’s still about camaraderie – I’ve seen people break down here because they feel safe enough to do so – but we try every week to have a speaker or presentation,” he said. “It could be about military history, hospice or the Quilts of Valor program.”

On Tuesday, officials from the Easterseals Veterans Rally Point organization spoke to the group as members – many wearing green hats or t-shirts emblazoned with the group’s logo - noshed on donuts, coffee cake and fresh fruit.

Lalumiere, a Moosup resident who still occasionally attends Plainfield Veterans Coffeehouse meetings, said the Griswold group is exploring attaining non-profit status with the help of the Willimantic Chamber of Commerce, a designation that would, among other benefits, allow for grant applications.

“We’re here to support veterans and their families and we do that by assisting them with questions about their benefits, either by hooking them up with a (veterans’ service officer) or directing them to another group that can assist them,” Lalumiere said. “We have a list of resources so we can tell someone needing information on education or medical help to ‘go here’ or ‘go here.’”

Fred Ruhlemann, president of the Danielson Veterans Coffeehouse, now based in Putnam, said before the Griswold group formed, a couple of future members stopped by to see how such a gathering worked.

"And I was more than happy to do that," Ruhlemann said. "Veterans need help and vets are more than willing to help each other out. I wish every town had a coffeehouse - I felt that when when the Plainfield coffeehouse opened and I still feel that way. It's always been about helping veterans."

When the idea was floated for creating a Griswold-based group, resident Ed Berdick, a U.S. Army and Navy veteran, was one of the individuals who approached town officials for ideas on a meeting place. The Board of Selectman quickly offered the Pachaug building at no cost.

“We’ll eventually be moving into the new senior center, which is just a huge space,” Berdick said.

Wilber said the coffeehouse’s work extends beyond the meeting place walls.

“We want to be a group that’s involved with the community and are looking to hook up with the high school for some presentations,” he said. “We just had a family picnic at Hopeville Pond and more than 60 people showed up.”

The group convenes every Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. - meetings begin at 9 a.m. and run for about two hours - at the Old Pachaug Town Hall, 879 Voluntown Road (Route 138), Griswold.

Wilber said the group covers its modest expenses via donations and through the sale of apparel. Raffles are also conducted every week.

“And every week, whoever wins puts that money right back into the group – I don’t think anyone has actually taken it home,” he said. “We did ask the town if there’s anything we could do for them and they mentioned the (Pachaug) building needed to be power-washed, so we’ll do that. We’re still serving.”

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965.