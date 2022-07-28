Over the Garden Fence: 'Passport to the World' ends at the fair

That small air-conditioned building on the Crawford County Fairgrounds was humming, at least part of the week. Last week Over the Garden Fence was about people new to showing flowers. This is considered a breakthrough to our Earth, Wind and Flowers Garden, whether the new people are open class or a member of the club.

Hold that thought. As this year's Passport to the World theme closed in, we held two workshops on the same day, morning and evening. The purpose was to support anyone who might like to enter either horticulture or design. This was for adults and junior gardeners.

The response was worth the time. We helped those who wanted to arrange with their ideas with containers and style. They could consider cut flowers for the horticulture portion, too. It also helped them get in tag requests by the deadline. After that we could practice some more knowing intentions.

June Rauchenstein, Paula Brown, Marti Keller and Glenda Leuthold stepped up to the challenge. All of them did well and accepted coaching. As June and Glenda walked around the yard here, they could consider colors of flowers, the shrubs for foliage for Taj Mahal, Pyramids of Giza and the vases that might contribute to interpretation. It was a second practice.

Marti and Paula were putting together a vast display of rare plants from around the world, June and Glenda were digging in as novices. A novice is one who has never won a blue ribbon. That was about to change for one of them.

It all began with doing the homework, then the blue ribbons came

When the first show opened Monday, the women arrived. I call this "doing your homework." Proudly they set arrangements in place. Glenda's "Washington Monument" was done in a tall, cylindrical vase of black with white vertical stripes. She used dark ninebark foliage with white liatris. It was a blue ribbon winner. She got a best of show for novices.

On the second show day Thursday, June came in with her beautiful interpretation with pink zinnias blended with foliage from her own yard. Pleasant. Glenda walked in with her design for The Pyramids of Giza. She chose a neutral vase, an open triangle style of sedum, butterfly weed, and young buds of echinacea flower form. It seemed simple, but she had given it thought.

As the judge went through the show, Glenda again earned a blue ribbon. Once all designs are evaluated there are rosettes for special recognitions. There is one titled the Judge's Award of Distinction, which can be a blue or even a red ribbon entry. The judge walked over and placed her selection next to Glenda's arrangement. Talk about exciting.

There was a distinction in the materials. The traditional design was clearly executed top to bottom from a desert sand color to the limited use of materials. She may no longer be a novice with the demonstrated skills that day.

Many people visited us and had passports punched. We appreciate each one of them.

Mary Lee Minor is a member of the Earth, Wind and Flowers Garden Club, an accredited master gardener, a flower show judge for the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs and a former sixth grade teacher.