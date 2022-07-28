ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, NY

Black family sues Sesame Place, alleging discrimination

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L65GE_0gvqBQwH00

PHILADELPHIA — A Baltimore family is suing a Sesame Street-themed amusement park for $25 million over claims of racial discrimination, alleging multiple costumed characters ignored a 5-year-old Black girl during a meet-and-greet event last month.

The lawsuit comes in the wake of a video, shared widely on social media, showing two other Black girls apparently being snubbed by a costumed employee during a parade at the park in Langhorne, outside Philadelphia. Sesame Place apologized in a statement and promised more training for its employees after the video went viral earlier this month.

The suit, which seeks class action status, was filed in a federal court in Philadelphia against SeaWorld Parks, the owner of the Sesame Place, for “pervasive and appalling race discrimination.”

The lawsuit alleges four employees dressed as Sesame Street characters ignored Quinton Burns, his daughter Kennedi Burns and other Black guests during the meet-and-greet on June 18. The lawsuit says “SeaWorld’s performers readily engaged with numerous similarly situated white customers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IRYLi_0gvqBQwH00
The 5-year-old girl’s family is asking for $25 million in their lawsuit alleging racial discrimination.
Shutterstock

During a press conference held Wednesday, one of the family’s attorneys, Malcolm Ruff, called for transparency from SeaWorld and for the company to compensate the Burns family. The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Philadelphia, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Discrimination#Racial Discrimination#Amusement Park#Sesame Street#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Seaworld Parks#The Sesame Place#The U S District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy