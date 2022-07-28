Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Exercises Option To Buy 25K Tesla Shares

Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk, on Wednesday bought 25,000 shares in the electric-vehicle firm.

The purchase followed exercising of a call option to buy the shares at an exercise price of $74.17 on Monday, expending about $1.85 million, a Form-4 filing showed. The expiration date for the call option, which gives the right to buy the stock, is June 18, 2025.

Following the purchase, Kimbal Musk beneficially owned 147,250 Tesla shares. Based on Wednesday’s closing price, his holding is worth about $121.41 million.

Kimbal Musk has been a board member at Tesla since 2004 and a major shareholder in SpaceX.

The stock option award is a triennial award granted to Kimbal Musk following Tesla’s 2010 equity incentive plan and outside director compensation policy. About 1/36 of the 2010 award could be vested and exercised as of each monthly anniversary following June. 18, 2018. This suggests that the option could have been fully vested and exercised by June 18, 2021.

Kimbal Musk is a restaurateur, chef, and entrepreneur, and he owns “The Kitchen Restaurant Group,” a group of community restaurants in Colorado, Chicago and Indianapolis.

Incidentally, he sold Tesla shares worth $108 million in November when his more-illustrious brother asked his Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla holdings. Earlier this year, reports suggested that the SEC has launched an investigation into whether the brothers violated insider trading rules while selling shares.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed Wednesday’s session 6.17% higher at $824.46, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Kimbal Musk on Wikimedia