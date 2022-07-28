ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorries interview interrupted by off-screen altercation

 3 days ago
A TV interview with Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries was interrupted by an off-camera altercation.

The Cabinet minister was speaking to Sky News live from Birmingham when the sound of a dispute could be heard in the background.

Ms Dorries was being questioned by Sky’s Kay Burley about the Commonwealth Games when she became distracted by the noise.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries was distracted by an off-camera altercation (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

“I’m sorry, Kay, the Government… I’m afraid we’re going to have to go now,” she said.

She told the presenter: “The cameraman’s in a bit of trouble.”

A man could be heard shouting: “Touch me, then. You can’t because they’ll have you arrested for assault.”

Ms Dorries said: “He’s not touching you.”

The man responded: “He can’t touch me, madam. What do you mean he ain’t touching me? He can’t, I’ll have him arrested in five seconds flat.”

Security staff were called to respond to the incident.

Ms Dorries said later: “Eventful start to the media round today but so glad to be here in Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games and to see the amazing impact the Government’s £600 million investment has had on the city and region.

“Fantastic atmosphere — can’t wait for the opening ceremony tonight!”

