ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comfortable conditions move in tonight

By Wes Peery
kshb.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kshb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kshb.com

Here comes the hot weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. The heat intensifies Monday-Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and high humidity. A weak front may bring some T-Storms Monday, mainly northern Missouri, a slightly stronger front is looking more likely for Wednesday. Another front is possible by the end...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Dangerous heat builds in stronger Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. The heat intensifies Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s and high humidity. A few thunderstorms are possible tonight in northern Missouri with a better chance of some thunderstorms Wednesday. A weak front Wednesday will bring some heat relief for Thursday and Friday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Humidity returns tonight, heat Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. The humidity level increases tonight, turning hot Sunday afternoon. The high heat ramps up next week with highs well into the 90s along with high humidity. A few thunderstorms are possible Sunday night-Monday, but mostly dry the next seven-10 days. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy