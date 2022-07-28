Tonight's Forecast: Mostly clear and comfortable

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: High pressure builds in tonight, bringing mostly clear skies and cooler temperatures. West Michigan is likely to see a perfect stretch of weather from Friday through Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and low humidity each day. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Friday, climbing to the middle 80s by Sunday. It will be a stellar weekend to spend outdoors! The next chance for rain arrives late in the day on Monday continuing into early Tuesday. As of now, forecast models are suggesting a big warm up for next week, with high temperatures back in the lower 90s! For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable conditions. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance for afternoon & evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

