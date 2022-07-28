ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen seriously hurt in overnight shooting in southwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department had a large presence near an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte after a reported shooting early Thursday morning.

After 3:30 a.m., MEDIC said it took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from a shooting on Silver Arrow Drive.

A Channel 9 crew on the scene saw crime tape blocking off a large scene on Silver Arrow Drive near the corner of East Arrowood Road and Nations Ford Road. Police also had portions of Goldstaff Lane and Kings Creek Drive shut in the same neighborhood.

It was not immediately clear if the large scene in the neighborhood was related to the same shooting. Channel 9 is asking Charlotte-Mecklenburg police for more information.

CMPD told Channel 9 Reporter Gina Esposito the victim in the shooting is a juvenile around the age of 15, but did not share their exact age. The person is likely to survive and police said they do not have any suspects, Esposito learned.

We’ve reported on several shootings in this area of southwest Charlotte in the last few months, including two that were deadly.

Demarcus Allen, 33, was shot and killed in a parking lot of an apartment complex on Deep Rock Circle in late May, according to police. Three weeks earlier, Maurice Page, 29, was shot and killed on the same street.

A third shooting that same month hurt three people including a 9-year-old child, police said.

At the time, neighbors said they were fed up with the crime and were pushing for proactive effort from CMPD, including installing a surveillance tower and more patrols.

“Put some undercover cars or somebody over here to work at night,” neighbor Sonya McIntyre-Handy told Channel 9 in May.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Police: 16-year-old killed, another man hurt in southwest Charlotte shooting)

